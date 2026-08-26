Combat desertification COP17: US Draws red line against any drought instrument; says drought national, not global issue

Unfinished business from Riyadh

At COP16 in Riyadh in December 2024, countries failed to agree on whether to pursue a binding drought protocol or a non-binding framework. The decision was pushed to COP17.

The Riyadh summit did, however, produce one concrete outcome: the Riyadh Global Drought Resilience Partnership, which has attracted more than $12 billion in pledges.

If agreed, a global drought framework would mark the first time countries commit to a coordinated international approach to drought. It could also create a formal process for countries to report on preparedness and response, while helping unlock more predictable finance.

However, talks at COP17 have proceeded on the basis of three text options now: the bracketed text from COP16 aiming to establish an international instrument (binding or non-binding framework) and establishing an open ended Inter Governmental Working Group; a second option focused on national-level action and urging countries without national drought plans to adopt them; and a third that would launch a programme to strengthen implementation of existing provisions and identify gaps and their underlying causes.

According to sources present in the contact group meeting on drought framework, the same divide has resurfaced in discussions at COP17, with the US reiterating its “red line” against any international instrument and the Africa Group pushing back that fragmented, siloed initiatives are not enough to close the implementation gap.

The US argued that the tools to tackle drought already exist and simply need to be used — pointing to the UNCCD’s own Drought Toolbox, of which only a fraction of modules have been completed by parties, and the World Meteorological Organization’s international drought early warning system, which many countries have yet to join.

Amid the standoff, Chile introduced a bridging proposal — a voluntary case-study based “Pilot Implementation Mechanism” that would strengthen the use of existing tools and identify implementation gaps, without creating a new instrument or funding requirement.

The US signalled tentative openness to the idea, however, the African Group was unconvinced, telling Down To Earth that the exercise Chile was proposing had, in effect, already been done through earlier UNCCD reports and intersessional working groups, and that revisiting it risked taking the talks backward rather than forward.

Brazil and the European Union (EU), among other Parties, appeared keen to avoid another deferral, signalling support for a concrete decision at COP17 rather than pushing the matter to COP18 once again.

Not all delegates shared that urgency, however. One warned against rushing toward any outcome for its own sake, cautioning that “sometimes no deal is better than a bad deal.”

Domestic issue, or global responsibility?

The US, meanwhile, maintained that governance failures around drought are domestic in nature, not international, and cited its own bilateral arrangements with different countries, as proof that action does not require a multilateral mandate.

The African Group pushed back on this framing, warning that treating drought as purely a domestic issue amounted to walking back commitments parties have already made under the Convention. Noting that countries had already committed to addressing desertification and drought collectively, the delegates said the world needed a “multiplier effect” given the accelerating intensity and geographic spread of drought.

Representatives from the African Group rejected that framing, saying no country was waiting on international instruction to act at home, and that the existing tools were not the problem so much as the absence of a governance framework to coordinate them — billions of dollars in finance, they said, remain effectively inaccessible without a system to connect countries to it.

“We should not go back and rewrite the document. We have to preserve the integrity of the text, which is already a result of compromise,” one of the delegates said.

Another representative, while talking to Down To Earth, said that the US trying to make it a national issue is a risk to multilateralism. “This is a multilateral group; we need to help each other, we need to put in institutions and streamline finance. A legally binding agreement will have clear obligations.”

Not the position of most of the Parties: UNCCD secretariat

Down To Earth asked UNCCD Deputy Executive Secretary Andrea Meza Murillo about the impasse at a press conference. She acknowledged the divide but said it does not reflect the will of most Parties — comparing it to climate change scepticism and said that this should not be mistaken for the mainstream view.

“We are hearing some positions that this should be addressed as a local event but this is not the position of most of the parties. Most of the parties are recognising that this is a global challenge and this should require and bring global solutions,” she said, adding that differing views were part of “the beauty of multilateralism.”

Meza expressed optimism that COP17 would still produce an agreement, noting that many countries were grappling with severe impacts from this year’s strong El Niño and “cannot go back to their constituencies” and say nothing came out as a negotiated outcome.

The tensions playing out over drought are not isolated. At COP17, the US has opposed references to gender, Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities and Indigenous Knowledge appearing in COP17 decision texts. These items were then set aside from the agenda for further consultation.

Speaking at a separate press conference earlier in the day, Beth Roberts, Director of the Landesa Center for Women’s Land Rights said the move was a procedural attack, and that other parties were initially unprepared to counter it.

She called on other parties to use the procedural tools available to them to protect the multilateral space, saying no single party should be allowed to dictate the conversation.