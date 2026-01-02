Conversations with UN Ambassador Dia Mirza: Eco anxiety in a climate risked world
In an exclusive interview, UN Ambassador Dia Mirza discusses her commitment to addressing eco-anxiety in a world facing climate risks.
As an advocate for sustainable development, she emphasizes the importance of conservation, women's empowerment, and children's rights, leveraging her platform to promote clean air, wildlife protection, and social justice.
Dia Mirza is a prominent Indian actress, producer, and environmental activist who serves as a UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador and a United Nations Secretary-General's Advocate for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), focusing on climate change, wildlife protection, clean air/seas, and social justice issues. She uses her platform to champion conservation, sustainable living, women's empowerment, and children's rights, working with organizations like WWF-India and Save the Children.
In this exclusive interview for Down To Earth, Snigdha Das talks to Dia Mirza