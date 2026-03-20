Cooling cities, not just algorithms: Making AI work for India’s most vulnerable

Climate projections show that by 2030, 10 million more people will face food insecurity, with South Asia among the hardest-hit regions. As urbanisation races toward 68 per cent of the world’s population by 2050, poor neighborhoods will face the highest risk. For women and informal workers—overrepresented in precarious and unpaid care roles—these overlapping failures are already visible.

India has begun linking urban climate and social policy through tools like Heat Action Plans (HAPs). Ahmedabad’s pioneering 2013 HAP, launched after a deadly heatwave, used IMD forecasts, geospatial maps, and public awareness drives to cut heat-related deaths. Its success inspired other cities and shaped NDMA guidelines. Delhi’s 2025 HAP represents a new generation—embedding AI and satellite data to create building-level vulnerability maps. Collaborations with IIT Mandi and partners like Resilience AI help identify the hottest clusters, enabling neighborhoods such as Vivekananda Camp to install low-cost measures—reflective paints, shade structures, and drinking water points. Technology strengthens, rather than replaces, community action. Other cities are experimenting too. Varanasi’s ward-level HAPs align with forecasts to 2050 and guide investments in cool roofs, green spaces, and public health. Together, these efforts signal a shift from emergency heatwave response to anticipatory, data-driven planning.

Behind these initiatives lies an expanding ecosystem of climate and heat data. Satellites such as Sentinel and Landsat, combined with IMD forecasts, reveal who lives in hottest zones, where tin roofs dominate, and where tree cover has vanished. Used well, these data power predictive models that help target relief—extra ambulances, clinic hours, or multilingual alerts. But data without local verification can mislead. Maps often contain errors about building types or occupancy, giving a false sense of precision.

Experts and practitioners emphasise verification and participation. Government data, satellite imagery, and AI models must be grounded in community knowledge—workers counting water taps or measuring indoor temperatures often provide insights that models miss. Decision-making, as one sustainable energy expert from Maharashtra noted, must rely on “verified, not automated” data.

Panelists discussing AI and climate resilience also highlighted governance of data. A foundation program leader pointed to India’s UPI experience: clear public purpose and interoperable platforms can democratise innovation. Climate data needs similar collaborative ecosystems that allow secure, standardised sharing across agencies, firms, and civil society—else each builds its own silo, leaving poorer communities invisible.

A philanthropy representative warned against the illusion of completeness in digital dashboards. Clean maps may hide unregistered slums or waste piles on unmapped streets. “AI cannot replace human judgment,” she argued; inclusive design requires community voices. From the tech side, a geospatial AI manager echoed the “garbage in, garbage out” warning and raised another concern: AI’s own energy footprint. The computing power behind massive AI models consumes energy comparable to parts of large cities—so resilience planning must also limit AI’s environmental costs.

Yet, AI’s promise remains strong. Cities under the Smart Cities Mission are using geospatial AI to map sprawl, guide infrastructure, and balance land use. Private firms like AlphaGeo simulate growth to predict where informal settlements might arise, helping planners allocate resources better.

AI tools can also directly reduce inequality. Equity analytics identify zones where high heat risk coincides with poor access to cooling or healthcare, guiding municipal investments in trees, water, and public cooling centers. For India’s 8-15 million gig workers, such tools can be life-saving: delivery platforms now test AI-based alerts that modify shifts during red-heat warnings and mark nearby rest points.

New financial tools such as parametric insurance—piloted by Plutas Analytics and Digit Insurance—trigger automatic payouts when heat thresholds are breached, giving informal workers immediate relief from lost income or health shocks. Apps like the updated Heat Stress Mobile App provide real-time alerts on temperature and humidity, advising on hydration or rest—now adapted for Indian users confronting record heatwaves.

These innovations show that AI can turn vast climate data into localised, usable insights—if embedded in real institutions. Under India’s National Action Plan on Climate Change, missions such as Jal Jeevan and Sustainable Agriculture increasingly use AI to detect groundwater arsenic, forecast rainfall, and advise farmers. Applied with a gender lens—recognising women’s role in water and food systems—these tools can build economic resilience.

Grassroots organisations have led this translation of high-tech to low-cost. The Mahila Housing Trust in Ahmedabad helps women in slum communities install affordable cooling—jute coolers, white roofs, better ventilation—while training them as climate leaders. These initiatives not only lower temperatures but empower women to shape urban adaptation policies.