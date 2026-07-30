Climate Change

Cooling off as Delhi becomes a hot and humid chamber

The national capital is currently under a spell of high humidity, with the monsoon in full swing; everyone from humans to non-humans are affected
Cooling off as Delhi becomes a hot and humid chamber
A Rosy Pelican cools itself at Delhi Zoo on a hot and humid day.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE
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A Rosy Pelican enjoys a refreshing splash on a hot, humid day at Delhi Zoo.

During the summer monsoon, winds blowing inland from the seas surrounding the country carry enormous amounts of water vapour into north India. This causes humidity levels to soar even when it does not rain.

Cooling off as Delhi becomes a hot and humid chamber
Humidity is soaring at the moment in the national capital. And the heat feels more oppressive than it actually should.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

Due to such conditions, cities like Delhi become hot, moisture-filled chambers. And the heat feels more oppressive than it actually should.

Cooling off as Delhi becomes a hot and humid chamber
Humidity sensors have been installed in several enclosures to keep wildlife cool since the start of summer.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

This humid heat affects everyone, human and non-human. Authorities at the Delhi Zoo have been keeping the animals cool since the start of summer. Temperature and humidity sensors have also been installed in several enclosures.

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