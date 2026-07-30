Cooling off as Delhi becomes a hot and humid chamber

A Rosy Pelican enjoys a refreshing splash on a hot, humid day at Delhi Zoo.
During the summer monsoon, winds blowing inland from the seas surrounding the country carry enormous amounts of water vapour into north India. This causes humidity levels to soar even when it does not rain.
Due to such conditions, cities like Delhi become hot, moisture-filled chambers. And the heat feels more oppressive than it actually should.
This humid heat affects everyone, human and non-human. Authorities at the Delhi Zoo have been keeping the animals cool since the start of summer. Temperature and humidity sensors have also been installed in several enclosures.