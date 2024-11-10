Climate Change
COP29 Baku: All about carbon taxes, Article 6 and carbon market in emissions trade
Centre for Science and Environment researchers and Down To Earth journalists will be reporting from Baku, Azerbaijan
Carbon taxes, Article 6, $1 trillion USD per year — these are some of the buzzwords which are trending while talking about ambitious commitments to cut emission by developed countries.
But there’s a challenge: while these pledges and measures sound good, the reality is that these funds and incentives are often inadequate or delayed, difficult to access, or they come with conditions that don’t always align with the needs of the countries they’re meant to support.
So what can be done to address these challenges and how are they planning to mitigate this? Centre for Science and Environment researchers and Down To Earth journalists will be reporting from Baku, Azerbaijan.
Stay tuned to get real time updates from the COP29 negotiations.