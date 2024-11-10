Climate Change
COP29 Baku: How climate negotiations have evolved over the years
As we go on to report COP29, taking place in Baku, Azerbaijan, here are some key moments in the history of climate talks.
It is now ‘virtually certain’ that 2024 — a year punctuated by intense heat waves and deadly storms — will be the world’s warmest on record, according to projections by the European climate service.
2024 is likely to be the first year that might witness temperatures more than 1.5°C (2.7°F) higher than before the Industrial Revolution, a level of warming that has alarmed scientists.
This further highlights the importance of cutting down emissions, promoting alternative energy sources and having proper loss and damage policies in place.
But till now, adequate steps have not been taken. As we go on to report COP29, taking place in Baku, Azerbaijan, here are some key moments in the history of climate talks.