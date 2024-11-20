COP29 Diary (November 19, 2024): New text on NCQG could have structured options

The 29th Conference of Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Baku, Azerbaijan, began November 11, 2024. Here’s a look at what happened on the eighth day of COP29. Also read the diary for November 11, November 12, November 13, November 14, November 15, November 16 and November 18

New Collective Quantified Goal

Ministerial consultations on the New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG) on climate finance are still ongoing, with the ministerial pair for NCQG, Yasmine Fouad (Egypt) and Chris Bowen (Australia) reporting back to the Conference of Parties (COP) presidency post discussions. A new text was expected to be released early on November 20, but word is that it is likely to be out only at night — with structured options; a possible streamlining of the 25-page text being deliberated so far.

UAE Dialogue on implementing outcomes of global stocktake

Discussions were held on the modalities of the United Arab Emirates dialogue on implementing the global stocktake outcomes, with a draft text being provided by the co-facilitators on November 19. The new text contains broad options on the scope, timing, governance and outputs of the modalities of the global stocktake. Parties have largely found their views to be adequately represented in the new text, with some Parties providing further suggestions to better reflect their positions.

However, differences between countries have persisted on how the UAE Dialogue will take shape and inform concurrent processes over the coming years, on the role of a summary report prepared by the secretariat in informing the next global stocktake, and the role of climate finance. A final draft text is expected to be finalised later on November 20 after receiving written inputs from country Parties.

Mitigation Work Programme (MWP)

Countries expressed concern over the lack of progress in the first week of the COP. China, on behalf of Like-Minded Developing Countries (LMDC), suggested incorporating the principles of equity and common but differentiated responsibilities (CBDR) on the preamble and also suggested some improvements on the global dialogue such as having agenda items on barriers and challenges of unilateral measures impact and the need for enabling environment of financing gaps and just transitions.

India, Iran and Arab groups also added that one should stick to the mandate of MWP as it is a platform to exchange views. It should thus be non-punitive and non-prescriptive. The EU disagreed with developing countries as they said a decision without substantive information is not agreeable to them and opposed the suggestions made by the LMDCs, Arab groups, and other developing countries. Countries felt that a draft decision text at this point would be premature.

Article 6

Informal discussions may have taken place behind closed doors but no meetings were officially announced. Two revised draft negotiating texts under Paris Agreement on matters relating to cooperative approaches referred to in Article 6, paragraph 2, and further guidance on the mechanism established by Article 6, paragraph 4 was uploaded.

Global Goal on Adaptation (GGA) and National Adaptation Plans (NAP)

The co-facilitator for the GGA listed out the priorities on it for COP29 as the process for the development of indicators to measure progress towards achieving the targets under GGA, means of implementation and transformational adaptation. Parties shared their proposals for the same. On NAPs, Parties agreed on putting out a procedural decision text and continuing the major discussions at the Subsidiary Bodies conference (SB 62) in Bonn, in June 2025.

Methane Declaration

More than 30 countries have endorsed the COP29 Declaration on Reducing Methane from Organic Waste, including eight of the 10 largest emitters of methane from organic wastes. The declaration will support the Global Methane Pledge, signed by over 150 countries to reduce global methane emissions by 30 per cent by 2030. The Azerbaijan negotiator said the world needs to address methane emissions from all sectors like agriculture, wastes and fossil fuel. Read more here.

Azerbaijan Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC)

At a press conference, Yalchin Rafiyev, the Lead Negotiator for COP29 Azerbaijan said the country is in the final stages of finalising its NDCs but stopped short of committing to a date of submission. “We are working to finalise by the end of COP29 but cannot confirm the date. This process is a complex one as it requires significant data collection and coordination,” he said. So far, the United Kingdom, Brazil and the UAE have announced their new NDCs, which are due for submission in 2025.

Side event on Loss and Damage in South Asia

At a side event organised by the Climate Action Network South Asia or CANSA on the finance bill of loss and damage in South Asia, representatives from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal talked about recent and past catastrophic extreme weather events in their respective countries. They highlighted both the economic and non-economic losses and damages due to these events and the paucity of research on non-economic losses which have been increasing and ignored. The scale of funds required to address loss and damage, and the meagre pledges (not actual contributions) currently made to the Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage (FRLD) and the inclusion of loss and damage under the NCQG were also discussed at the event.

Side event on climate finance goal

At a side event, Diego Pacheco, Head of the Bolivian delegation, expressed disappointment over developed nations introducing prescriptive mitigation on developing nations. “We do not have finance to do that. Without finance, how can I enhance mitigation action?” he asked, adding that rich nations want to keep 1.5°C within reach, without considering principles of equity and the CBDR.