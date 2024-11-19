Over 30 countries endorse COP29 Declaration on Reducing Methane from Organic Waste

Down To Earth spoke with Martina Otto, Head of Secretariat, Climate and Clean Air Coalition (CCAC), a partnership of over 160 governments and organisations committed to reducing short-lived climate pollutants like methane. CCAC is supporting the COP29 presidency in its declaration on reducing methane emissions from organic wastes.

Excerpts from the interview:

Q: What are your expectations from this declaration?

A: It was the COP presidency of Azerbaijan that wanted to work on continuity. So rather than running up for new initiatives, they wanted to follow through and build on things that are already there. That is why they announced they wanted to work as the troika between UAE and Brazil, (which will host COP20) in the future. They decided to take the global methane pledge that emerged out of COP26, forward.

Methane emissions come from three main sectors — fossil fuels, waste sector and agriculture. The UAE had a very strong oil and gas focus. It is clear already that Brazil will have some focus on agriculture. The waste sector contributes 20 per cent of methane emissions. But as we heard from countries, there is more motivation needed to act.

With wastes, we will have to take action upstream to avoid, to divert, and to revalorise methane emissions. And with the revalorisation, we get interesting business. So, there are a number of reasons why it makes sense to act on it.

The COP29 presidency asked us to support this declaration because we (CCAC) are the secretariat to the global methane pledge.

Q. One of the priority areas is data, which has helped UNEP detect methane leaks from oil and gas plants. How do you plan to use data to slash emissions in the waste sector?

A. Just like with the oil and gas sector, if there is a landfill or dump site that is hugely emitting, we should be able to see it with the help of satellites. With the oil and gas sector, if there is a leakage, it can detect where the leaks are happening. But we know where landfills are. We smell them, we see them. If satellites can help us quantify the emissions, that will be helpful. But satellite data is not enough. We will also need to do the ground truthing, which means we will need to have data collection at the dumpsite and landfill. It is a complicated story because methane emissions are not equal throughout the year. It depends on the operational cycles as well.

But we do not have enough data at the moment. The data situation should not hold us back from taking action. We know enough to act.

Having more data would help with monitoring, reporting, and verification (MRV). When we want to see how much we have been progressing and cleaning up. It is good to have a solid baseline.

Q. During the presidential meeting, some countries mentioned how Article 6 could help in cutting emissions from organic wastes. Do you see MRV being used here?

A. Yes. If you want to tap into carbon markets, you need a baseline and you need to be able to prove how much you have been reducing, and that must be accurate.

Q. Do you think using Article 6 can help, given that there have been issues with Clean Development Mechanism and voluntary carbon markets?

A. I think it is worth continuing that path because we need the investment. But that is not the only way to tap into finance. Article 6 is a part of the options. It is important to get investments to help capture the methane, and then methane can help with access to energy. And then we have to have a bridging mechanism because you can sell the energy afterwards. So we have to have a bridging mechanism to get the revenues throughout the time to pay back the capital that was put into it. But the more we go upstream, the more interesting things can become, and then it is about creating business opportunities.

We have seen examples across the globe at different scales where organic waste is turned into protein, and then this can be either sold as animal feed, or depending on cultural context, it could also be for us...to feed us, to have an alternative source of protein. It has to be clean, obviously. There is a byproduct that helps as a fertiliser, for example. So, there is something about circularity that is absolutely amazing. Here, we need startup capital and then it becomes a business opportunity.

Q. The European Commission welcomed the declaration but did not endorse the pledge.

A. The European Commission has a process that requires them to have consultation with all the member states. There was not enough time for them to do consultations with all the member states, but several member states are endorsing the declaration. The European Commission said it is very much aligned with the commission’s objectives. It is only a matter of time. I think they will come back and do it officially.

Q. The third generation of NDCs are expected to be announced in 2025. How are you helping nations include methane emissions in the national plans?

A. We are working with countries, on the inclusion of all the short-lived climate pollutants, including methane, black carbon, the HFCs, and tropospheric ozone. We have also looked at guidance on nitrous oxide. We have a support system in place to help countries. We run training workshops and support over 30 countries in including short-lived climate pollutants into the NDCs. We do that on request by a country.