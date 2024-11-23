Climate Change

COP29: Key negotiations on Article 6.2 & Article 6.4 explained

At COP29, crucial discussions surrounding Articles 6.2 and 6.4 of the Paris Agreement took centrestage.

In this video, we break down the outcomes of these pivotal negotiations, which focus on carbon markets and international cooperation in climate action.

Discover how nations are aligning—or diverging—on these critical aspects of climate finance and emissions reductions.

Azerbaijan
cop29
article 6
Baku
docuseries

