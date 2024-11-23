Climate Change
COP29: Nations voice disappointment over slow progress in NCQG and Mitigation Work Programme
As the summit is about to end, pressure is mounting on negotiators to break through the deadlock
At the COP29 in Baku, delegates from various countries expressed growing concern and frustration over the slow pace of negotiations on critical issues such as the NCQG (Nationally Determined Contributions) and the Mitigation Work Programme.
Despite the urgency of addressing climate change, progress in these areas remains sluggish, with many nations highlighting the need for more concrete action and clearer commitments.
As the summit is about to end, the pressure is mounting for negotiators to break through the deadlock and deliver more substantial outcomes, with vulnerable nations and climate advocates urging for stronger commitments to meet the targets outlined in the Paris Agreement.
