Climate Change

COP29: No deal better than a bad deal

Why there is a deadlock over climate finance at Baku

At the COP29 summit, the European Union, the US, and other wealthy nations agreed to increase their climate finance pledge to $300 billion annually by 2035, according to sources speaking to Reuters on November 23.

This decision came after their previous offer of $250 billion was widely criticised as insufficient. The summit, originally set to conclude on November 22, extended beyond its scheduled end as nearly 200 countries, needing consensus, worked to finalise a climate funding plan for the next decade.

During the summit, civil society members organised a silent march to protest the initial proposal, denouncing the developed nations’ offer as inadequate. They urged the Global South to reject what they deemed an “insulting” and “unjust” deal.

Azerbaijan
cop29
Baku

Related Videos

No stories found.
Down To Earth
www.downtoearth.org.in