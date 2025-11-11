Climate Change
COP30 Brazil negotiations: What’s happening on adaptation and loss and damage?
COP30 in Belem, Brazil, focuses on turning climate promises into action, with key discussions on adaptation, loss and damage, climate finance, and just transition
Summary
The summit is crucial for developing nations as it addresses the implementation of climate commitments in the Amazon's heart.
COP30, the 30th Conference of Parties, is being held in Belem, Brazil — in the heart of the Amazon. Framed as an “Implementation COP,” this year’s summit aims to move from promises to real action on climate commitments.
From adaptation and loss and damage to climate finance and just transition, we break down the key negotiation tracks and what’s at stake for developing nations.