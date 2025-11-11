COP30: Call for ‘loss & damage’ funding requests on Day 1 ray of hope for India’s highly vulnerable areas

Many pointed out that the call is important for the survival of several regions in India, including states in north and central India, particularly Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir and Madhya Pradesh as well as Assam, Kerala and West Bengal, with the Sundarbans standing out.

The Sundarbans is a great example, they added, since it has been continually suffering losses and damages despite contributing minimally to the global carbon cauldron. Such areas are in dire need of support from the global loss and damage fund.

Happy but sceptic

Harjeet Singh, a frontline global climate activist and founding director of Satat Sampada Climate Foundation, said: "While we welcome the launch of the Barbados Implementation Modalities — making the Loss and Damage Fund technically operational three years after its establishment — it is already failing the people it was promised to protect”.

"As we sit in Belem, devastating climate impacts are hammering Jamaica and the Philippines. They need help now. Yet this Fund is starting with a fraction of the scale required, it has no genuine access for frontline communities, and it has completely failed to function as a rapid response mechanism.”

Singh pointed out that the fund requires urgent course correction and demanded that the Fund matches the scale of the crisis.

Urgency could never be more real

“The launch of BIM represents a historic step towards delivering finance for communities already facing loss and damage. Just a week before COP30, the Philippines was struck by two powerful typhoons and the urgency for accessible and rapid funding could not be more real,” said Jefferson Estela, East and Southeast Asia Coordinator, Loss and Damage Youth Coalition.

“For young people on the frontlines, this is not just a policy milestone but a matter of justice and survival,” she added.