COP30: Implementation push across Energy, Industry and transport in Belem as countries rally behind system-wide transition

The 30th Conference of the Parties (COP30) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change on November 14 delivered one of the most consequential accelerations of the summit so far, with governments, industries, financiers and civil society converging around a shared message: the transition away from fossil fuels is underway, systemic, and increasingly irreversible. What had long been framed as ambition took shape as concrete platforms, financing mechanisms, industrial agreements and cross-sector coalitions aimed squarely at implementation.

From the launch of the Clean Energy Ministerial’s Future Fuels Action Plan to a new global transport declaration, green industrialisation commitments, and strengthened coal and oil and gas transition efforts, Day 5 offered the clearest sign yet that COP30 is attempting to turn political pledges into coordinated global action.

“Momentum has shifted,” said Dan Ioschpe, COP30 High-Level Champion. “The energy transition is no longer a niche conversation among specialists. It is a systems challenge that requires governments, private capital and industry to move in lockstep — and we are finally seeing that alignment.”

Future fuels take centre stage

The day opened with the formal launch of the Future Fuels Action Plan, the implementation backbone of the rapidly expanding Belém 4X Pledge, which aims to quadruple global sustainable fuel use by 2035. The coalition has grown from four countries at pre-COP to 23 endorsers, spanning Latin America, Africa, Asia, Europe and small island states.

The plan outlines 20 actions — from transparent carbon accounting to trade corridors — and establishes annual tracking by the International Energy Agency.

In the private sector, Maersk intensified the decarbonisation push in shipping with a major scale-up of methanol-enabled vessels. The company will operate 41 dual-fuel ships by 2027 and has signed offtake agreements for 500,000 tonnes of green methanol annually from 2026.

A second regional milestone came from Latin America, where six organisations representing farmers, biofuel producers, airlines, aviation regulators and energy institutions signed a Joint Declaration to scale Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) across the region. The agreement sets out unified fuel standards, farm-to-flight supply chains, and a regional roadmap — a move observers described as potentially transformative for a region with vast biomass and feedstock potential.

“There is enormous opportunity for this region to lead,” said Lucía Andrade, a senior official involved in the SAF coalition. “For the first time, producers and airlines are designing a market together rather than waiting for one to emerge.”

Meanwhile, the Global Environment Facility confirmed $15.8 million for UNIDO, unlocking $213.5 million in co-financing across nine countries to accelerate clean hydrogen production and use. The multilateral 10 GW Lighthouse Initiative also announced that 1 GW of electrolyser capacity has been enabled at early stages, with 68 hydrogen projects assessed for financial structuring support.

Green industrialisation breakthroughs

A second major pillar of the day was industrial decarbonisation. Ministers adopted the Belém Declaration on Global Green Industrialization, committing to scale low-carbon manufacturing, strengthen standards, and accelerate technology transfer along global supply chains.

In a landmark step, interoperability agreements among steel standards initiatives — now covering 70 per cent of global production — were finalised. Experts say this could unlock a credible global market for near-zero steel by lowering transaction costs and harmonising carbon accounting.

“This is what systemic change looks like,” said Marina Kovács, an industrial standards specialist advising the negotiations. “You cannot decarbonise steel mill by mill. You need markets that reward near-zero production, and today we built the foundations of that market.”

Transitioning away from fossil fuels: From concept to roadmap

The momentum behind transitioning away from fossil fuels — a headline outcome from Dubai’s COP28 — accelerated meaningfully.

The Powering Past Coal Alliance unveiled a Plan to Accelerate Solutions, offering technical, financial and policy support to countries preparing coal phase-out strategies. The Beyond Oil & Gas Alliance (BOGA) presented a new mechanism for a managed decline in oil and gas production, including illustrative pathways to be developed with major producing countries.

Financial signals emerged as a powerful theme. Since 2021, members of the Clean Energy Transition Partnership (CETP) have reduced international public finance for fossil fuel projects by up to 75 per cent, redirecting nearly $31 billion away from carbon-intensive systems. Over the same period, CETP members increased clean-energy finance abroad by 77 per cent.

New IMF data underscored the scale of current fossil incentives: $7.63 trillion globally, with only 9 cents of every dollar reaching the poorest quintile — a statistic that drew sharp responses throughout the plenary.

“This is not just inefficient — it is regressive,” said Mireille Diop, an economist from Senegal. “Subsidy reform is climate policy, social policy and fiscal policy rolled into one.”

The non-governmental consortium EFFECT also announced a cooperation framework for real-world pilot partnerships between fossil fuel exporting and importing countries.

Together, the initiatives showed that transitioning away is no longer an abstract aspiration but an increasingly structured process. As negotiators noted, countries are beginning to assemble the first pieces of a global roadmap built on shared learning and shared responsibility — a spirit many referred to using the Amazonian term mutirão.

Transport declaration sets a global 2035 benchmark

Transport — responsible for 23 per cent of CO2 emissions — took a major step toward alignment with 1.5°C pathways. Led by Chile, 10 countries endorsed a Declaration for a Global Transport Effort, committing to:

· 25 per cent reduction in transport energy demand by 2035

· One-third of transport energy from renewables and sustainable biofuels

Chile’s Transport Minister Juan Carlos Muñoz called it “a turning point,” adding: “We have proved that clean transport improves cities, boosts innovation and lowers pollution. The next decade is about scaling this transformation globally.”

The declaration emphasises differentiated national circumstances and highlights electromobility, sustainable biofuels, and modal shifts as complementary solutions.

Energy access and clean cooking

A major push on energy access rounded out the day. The Clean Cooking Fund has allocated $86 million in grants to 28 countries, leveraging an additional $102 million from IDA/IBRD, $10.81 million from carbon finance and $279 million from private capital. Together, the financing has supported access to clean cooking solutions for more than 37 million people and 2,772 public institutions.

A new Platform for Clean Cooking in Schools will launch tomorrow, aiming to expand programs from 10 countries to 20 by 2026, with the objective of global coverage by 2030.

Delivery, not dialogue

If earlier COP30 sessions focused on negotiations and positioning, Day 5 stood out for its emphasis on coordinated delivery — the clearest signal yet that COP30 is shaping itself as an implementation COP.

As Katie White of the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office put it: “Momentum is on our side. If we can clear the traffic ahead with this roadmap, we can — and must — accelerate.”

With system-wide actions across fuels, industry, finance, transport and energy access, Day 5 cemented COP30’s emerging identity: a summit determined not only to raise ambition, but to construct the machinery to achieve it.