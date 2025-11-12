COP30: Protest erupts as Indigenous groups decry environmental policies of Lula government, big businesses

On the second day of the 30th Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 30), a major protest erupted as hundreds of protesters from indigenous communities marched to the venue and tried to enter the Hangar Convention Centre in Belem, Brazil. During the time of the protest, Brazil's Minister of Cities was addressing the media about the country’s climate action plan at the venue.

Most of the protesters were from local communities across the Amazon region and donned traditional Indigenous attire and headgear.

The rally saw people shouting slogans against Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's government and the rich fossil fuel-centric businesses: "Lula government, shame on you, you are destroying the climate with this drilling."

They carried flags and signs with messages, such as "Our land is not for sale" and “We can’t eat money…We want our lands free from agribusiness, oil exploration, illegal mining and logging”.

The protesters targeted issues such as increased oil exploration, logging, mining and land grabbing, with a section also waving the Palestine flag to raise their voice against the ongoing atrocities by Israel.

They also called for a tax on billionaires for their role in the climate crisis.