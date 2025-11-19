COP30: Tripling renewables emerges as central lever to push warming below 2°C

A new Climate Action Tracker (CAT) analysis finds that if governments implement three actions, they already agreed under the COP28 Global Stocktake—tripling renewable energy capacity, doubling energy efficiency improvements, and cutting methane emissions by 2030—they could sharply bend the global warming curve and bring projected end-century temperatures down from 2.6°C to about 1.7°C.

The assessment, released on November 19 at the 30th Conference of the Parties (COP30) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), shows these measures will collectively cut global emissions by 18 GtCO₂e in 2035 compared to current policy projections. They will reduce the warming rate by a third within a decade, and by half by 2040. Methane reductions—though only 20 per cent of total emissions cuts—deliver up to half of the near-term cooling benefit because of methane’s outsized influence on short-term warming.

CAT notes that the warming improvement—about 0.9°C—is almost equivalent to the entire drop in projected warming achieved in the 10 years since the Paris Agreement. “If governments achieved this by 2035, it would be a gamechanger,” said Bill Hare, CEO of Climate Analytics, calling for immediate political commitment and stronger finance flows, especially for poorer countries.