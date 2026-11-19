The revised COP31 cover decision retains the proposal to raise electricity's share of global final energyconsumption to 35% by 2035, but removes references to transitioning away from fossil fuels.
The draft calls for tripling adaptation finance by 2035 but drops theearlier proposal of US $120 billion annually, leaving the baseline and funding commitments unclear.
India and the Like-Minded Developing Countries oppose including new top-down targets in negotiated texts without adequate finance and flexibility, while the EU supports the 35-by-35 pledge.
Panama has threatened to withhold consensus unless the final decision addresses fossil fuel production,climate finance, scientific evidence and renewable-powered electrification.
At the 31st UN climate change conference taking place in Antalya, Türkiye, a revised draft of the COP31 cover decision retains a proposal to increase electricity's share of global final energy consumption to 35 per cent by 2035, but drops all references to transitioning away from fossil fuels (TAFF) that appeared in the earlier version.
Released on November 19, the nine-page text also leaves unresolved the amount of adaptation finance that developed countries should provide, while setting out a broad range of proposed climate measures.
Prepared following consultations under the Presidency, the revised text follows an earlier 144-paragraph draft released on November 16. That version included competing formulations on the transition away from fossil fuels, a proposed target of US $120 billion annual adaptation finance by 2035, and several new initiatives. The latest version is substantially shorter and seeks to accommodate differing national positions. But critics have questioned the absence of clear commitments on fossil fuels and climate finance.
The Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), a New Delhi-based research and advocacy, has questioned the purpose and coherence of the proposed decision. Avantika Goswami, CSE's programme manager for climate change and green economy, said the Presidency’s effort to establish a headline target as a marker of COP31's success had run into difficulties.
“The attempt to prove that a flashy headline target signals success for this COP has gone wrong in many ways for this Presidency. This text is a messy collation of disparate targets, some proposed as a menu of options, and some new decisions to establish new agendas. It lacks coherence and vision,” she said.
The Presidency should instead focus on demands from countries in the formal negotiating tracks, including just transition, climate finance and adaptation, Goswami added.
“It makes all the more sense to pivot attention to demands from Parties on the negotiated tracks like just transition, climate finance, and adaptation as a litmus test; that is where the real work has been done. The Presidency’s botched cover decision attempt is trying to make everyone happy, while achieving little coherent progress. Countries had concerns about imposing new top-down targets like electrification without supporting finance and enabling conditions, and differentiation. If this could not be meaningfully addressed in the cover text, then why did the electrification target not stay in the voluntary Action Agenda entirely?” she asked.
Paragraph 36 is central to the revised draft. It calls for global cooperation among governments and other actors to accelerate the transition towards low greenhouse gas emissions and climate resilience, while recognising that countries will follow different pathways according to their national circumstances and development priorities.
The paragraph then sets out a menu of measures, including expanding early warning systems, strengthening climate risk monitoring, accelerating clean energy systems, increasing electrification, reducing methane emissions, protecting oceans and forests, and scaling up carbon capture and carbon dioxide removal technologies.
Under paragraph 36(d), the draft calls for increasing electricity’s share in global final energy consumption to increase to 35 per cent by 2035. This sits alongside proposals to triple global renewable energy capacity and double the global average annual rate of energy efficiency improvements by 2030, as well as investment in storage, system flexibility and modern electricity grids.
Unlike the earlier version, the revised text does not explicitly describe the 35-by-35 target as voluntary. Instead, it places the target within a broader call for global cooperation, while allowing countries to pursue different approaches in line with their national circumstances and development priorities.
However, the draft makes no reference to transitioning away from fossil fuels or to the roadmap developed under Brazil's COP30 Presidency. The earlier version had included language on accelerating the phaseout of fossil fuels and implementing the COP28 commitment, agreed in Dubai, to transition away from fossil fuels in energy systems.
The omission has raised concerns among climate groups and countries seeking stronger language on fossil fuel production and consumption.
The revised text retains references to keeping the 1.5°C temperature goal within reach and pursuing deep, rapid and sustained emissions reductions, but does not specify how countries should address their dependence on fossil fuels.
The draft also includes language on carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) and carbon dioxide removal. It recognises the role of carbon dioxide removal in achieving the long-term temperature goal, while stating that it should complement, rather than substitute for or delay, deep emissions reductions.
The revised draft retains a call to at least triple adaptation finance by 2035, but specifies neither a monetary target nor a baseline against which progress would be measured.
It asks the Standing Committee on Finance (SCF), the UN climate convention’s technical body on climate finance, to prepare a report identifying options for establishing the baseline. It also proposes discussing an implementation pathway for tripling adaptation finance under the Climate Finance Work Programme.
The earlier draft had proposed a target of US $120 billion a year by 2035. Developing countries have sought clarity on the baseline, milestones and mechanisms for tracking the commitment, while developed countries have resisted accepting a specific financial obligation in the cover decision.
The revised text also proposes launching the Antalya-to-Addis Ababa Roadmap on Adaptation and Resilience Finance under the guidance of the COP31 and COP32 Presidencies.
The initiative is intended to identify predictable and scaled-up sources of adaptation finance, including support for addressing loss and damage. The Presidencies would report on the work for consideration at the ninth session of the Conference of the Parties serving as the meeting of the Parties to the Paris Agreement in 2027.
The draft also includes provisions on trade-related climate measures and access to climate finance, as well as the establishment of a work programme on mountains and climate change. Its trade language reflects competing concerns among countries over the implications of unilateral trade measures for climate action and international commerce.
Countries remain divided over including the electrification target in the negotiated text. India has argued that voluntary initiatives under the COP31 Presidency’s Action Agenda should remain separate from formal negotiations, and that any global targets must respect national circumstances.
Ahead of the summit, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said India had not decided whether to endorse the 35-by-35 pledge. He stressed that climate action must be guided by equity and the principle of Common but Differentiated Responsibilities and Respective Capabilities (CBDR-RC), while respecting national sovereignty, development priorities and poverty-eradication programmes.
In India's national statement at COP31 on November 18, Yadav called on developed countries to fulfil their climate-finance obligations. He said developing countries should not be made to bear the burden of historical emissions in the name of greater ambition. India has also supported a Party-driven approach to the Global Stocktake and the continuation of the Just Transition Work Programme.
The EU, by contrast, has endorsed the 35-by-35 Global Electrification Pledge. In its official COP31 position, the bloc described electrification as a driver of energy security, competitiveness and decarbonisation, while emphasising the need for investment in clean electricity generation, infrastructure and end-use technologies.
The EU’s support for electrification is linked to the implementation of the Global Stocktake outcome agreed at COP28. This calls for tripling renewable energy capacity, doubling the annual rate of energy-efficiency improvements by 2030 and transitioning away from fossil fuels in a just, orderly and equitable manner. The European Commission’s account of the pledge also sets out the bloc’s endorsement.
The Like-Minded Developing Countries (LMDC), a negotiating group that includes India, China, Egypt and Saudi Arabia, has opposed incorporating the electrification pledge into the cover decision.
The group has raised concerns about new mandates and targets that could prescribe national energy pathways without adequately accounting for differing development needs and national circumstances.
The debate is not over electrification itself, but whether a global target belongs in a negotiated decision and what conditions should accompany it. Developing countries argue that expanding electricity use requires investment in generation, grids and storage, as well as predictable and affordable finance. They also insist that countries must retain the flexibility to determine their own energy pathways.
Separately, Panama has warned that it will not join consensus on a final COP31 decision unless the outcome reflects its demands on climate science, fossil fuel production, finance and electrification.
In an open letter, dated November 19 and addressed to COP31 president Murat Kurum and president of negotiations Chris Bowen, Panama’s environment minister Juan Carlos Navarro said the country would formally object in the closing plenary to any decision that did not meet its principles and values. Panama’s environment ministry in statement on COP31also outlines the country’s calls for verifiable climate action and accessible finance.
The letter sets out eight conditions for Panama’s support. These include recognising the scientific findings of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), acknowledging the gap between current emissions trajectories and the 1.5°C limit, and reforming the consensus-based decision-making process to allow decisions by simple majority when consensus cannot be reached.
On fossil fuels, Panama has called for global oil production to be capped at current levels as a first verifiable step towards transitioning away from fossil fuels. It has also demanded urgent action to eliminate methane emissions and called on developed countries, oil-producing countries and major carbon emitters to make immediate and proportional contributions to adaptation, mitigation and a clean energy fund.
The letter draws a distinction on electrification. Panama has called for an immediate push towards electrification based on renewable energy, with special funding from the biggest polluters, carbon dioxide emitters and petroleum producers. It states that the country will not support “electrification of any kind” without the use of renewable energy.
Panama has also called for negotiations under the three Rio conventions — on climate change, biodiversity and desertification — to be coordinated, arguing that smaller countries with limited delegations and resources should be able to participate fully in these processes.
The letter comes amid wider concerns among climate-vulnerable countries that the revised cover decision could weaken the outcome on fossil fuel transition and leave finance commitments unresolved.
With negotiations continuing ahead of the scheduled close of COP31 on November 20, the final text will have to bridge divisions over the ambition of climate action, the responsibilities of developed and developing countries, and the financial support needed to implement agreed commitments.