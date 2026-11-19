However, the draft makes no reference to transitioning away from fossil fuels or to the roadmap developed under Brazil's COP30 Presidency. The earlier version had included language on accelerating the phaseout of fossil fuels and implementing the COP28 commitment, agreed in Dubai, to transition away from fossil fuels in energy systems.

The omission has raised concerns among climate groups and countries seeking stronger language on fossil fuel production and consumption.

The revised text retains references to keeping the 1.5°C temperature goal within reach and pursuing deep, rapid and sustained emissions reductions, but does not specify how countries should address their dependence on fossil fuels.

The draft also includes language on carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) and carbon dioxide removal. It recognises the role of carbon dioxide removal in achieving the long-term temperature goal, while stating that it should complement, rather than substitute for or delay, deep emissions reductions.