The latest draft of the cover decision at the 31st UN climate conference (COP31) retains an ambition to raise electricity's share of global final energy consumption to 35 per cent by 2035. But it makes no explicit reference to transitioning away from fossil fuels, one of the most contentious issues at the summit.
The 10-page draft also advances a collective ambition to deploy carbon capture at gigatonne scale by 2035, while leaving unresolved the amount and baseline for adaptation finance.
Dated November 22, 2026, at 2 am, the text was prepared following consultations under the COP31 Presidency. It remains subject to adoption, with disagreements persisting over its ambition, financing provisions and negotiating process.
Civil society groups criticised the draft for offering broad aspirations without clear implementation pathways. They warned that elevating carbon capture without a comparable commitment to move away from fossil fuels risked reinforcing dependence on fossil fuels, while broad targets such as electrification targets remained disconnected from concrete finance and implementation commitments.
Paragraph 40(d) calls for increasing electricity’s share of global final energy consumption to 35 per cent by 2035, alongside efforts to expand clean energy, improve energy efficiency, deploy low-emission technologies, strengthen storage and grid flexibility and improve energy access.
However, the target is no longer directly linked to efforts to triple renewable energy capacity by 2030 and double the global average annual rate of energy efficiency improvement by 2030, as it was in the November 19 draft.
Paragraph 40(h) calls for accelerating carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) deployment, with an aim of reaching gigatonne scale globally by 2035 as a collective aspiration, particularly in hard-to-abate sectors. This replaces the quantified deployment options of 500 million tonnes and 1.3-2.5 gigatonnes included in the earlier draft.
The prominence given to CCUS, without comparable language on moving away from fossil fuels, is among the most contentious aspects of the text.
The latest draft contains no explicit reference to a transition away from fossil fuels, despite the issue being a central point of contention at COP31.
The first draft, released on November 16, contained competing proposals, including reaffirming the COP28 commitment to transition away from fossil fuels in energy systems and a stronger option calling for an immediate transition. Both were removed in the November 19 version and remain absent from the latest text.
The omission reflects divisions between countries seeking stronger language on fossil fuel phaseout and those resisting references they believe could constrain national energy pathways. The EU and several other countries pushed for stronger language, while countries opposed to adding new sector-specific commitments argued that the cover decision should not prescribe national energy choices.
“If this is the final text, it will mark an indefensible failure of leadership by the Turkish and Australian presidencies. They have given carbon capture a Scam 2035 ambition and fossil fuel dependence fresh political cover, while leaving vulnerable communities waiting for clarity on adaptation finance,” Andreas Sieber, head of political Strategy at 350.organd energy co-lead of the International Climate Policy Hub, told Down To Earth (DTE).
The finance debate is rooted in the longstanding divide between developed and developing countries over responsibility for funding climate action. Under the Paris Agreement, Article 9.1 requires developed countries to provide financial resources to assist developing countries with mitigation and adaptation. Developing countries have consistently argued that ambitious climate targets must be accompanied by predictable, accessible and adequate financial support.
At COP29 in 2024, countries agreed on a New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG) on climate finance, setting a target of at least US $300 billion annually by 2035 for developing countries, with developed countries taking the lead. The decision also called on all actors to scale up finance from public and private sources to at least $1.3 trillion annually by 2035.
This replaced the earlier commitment by developed countries to mobilise $100 billion annually by 2020, which wasreported as achieved only in 2022, two years after the deadline.
Against this backdrop, the COP31 draft reiterates efforts to at least triple adaptation finance by 2035. It calls forpredictable, scaled-up funding, including public, grant-based and highly concessional finance, and recognises barriers faced by developing countries such as high borrowing costs, limited fiscal space, debt constraints and complex access procedures.
The text proposes an Antalya-to-Addis Ababa Roadmap on Adaptation and Resilience Finance, to be developed under the guidance of the COP31 and COP32 presidencies. It also links the tripling commitment to NCQG and calls for further work on its baseline and implementation pathway.
But it sets no monetary target for adaptation finance. The November 16 draft proposed at least $120 billion annually by 2035. That figure was dropped in subsequent versions, leaving the amount and baseline unresolved. The latest text also explicitly recalls Article 9.1 of the Paris Agreement in paragraph 46, retaining the reference to developed countries’ finance obligations.
The issue surfaced during the November 22 closing plenary, held from 23:30 on November 21 to midnight, where Ghana criticised the assessment of the $100 billion climate finance goal, arguing that developing countries’ reporting had not received adequate consideration.
“The process did not provide sufficient space for negotiations,” Ghana said, questioning the assessment’s findings and the limited attention given to Parties’ Biennial Transparency Reports (BTRs) compared with assessments by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and Oxfam. Ghana said it was not ready to adopt the text and called for changes to better reflect climate finance provision and mobilisation.
Loss and damage refers to the economic and non-economic harm caused by climate change that cannot be prevented through mitigation or adaptation alone. It includes destruction of homes and infrastructure, loss of livelihoods and agricultural production, displacement, damage to ecosystems and the loss of cultural heritage. It is distinct from adaptation, which seeks to reduce vulnerability and prepare communities for climate impacts.
The issue has been a longstanding demand of climate-vulnerable developing countries, particularly small island developing states and least developed countries, which have contributed relatively little to global emissions but face severe climate impacts. At COP27 in 2022, countries agreed to establish new funding arrangements, including a dedicatedFund for responding to Loss and Damage. The fund was operationalised at COP28 in 2023 to assist particularly vulnerable developing countries in responding to economic and non-economic losses, including those caused by extreme weather events and slow-onset impacts such as sea-level rise.
The COP31 draft retains calls for stronger coordination among funding arrangements and adequate, predictable resources for the fund. However, compared with the November 19 version, the latest text removes some of the specific figures and references to funding gaps, leaving broader calls for increased resources and improved access. This matters because establishing a fund does not, by itself, guarantee that it will have the scale of resources needed to meet the growing costs of climate-related losses.
The draft also proposes that the Antalya-to-Addis Ababa roadmap consider predictable and scaled-up sources of finance for adaptation and loss and damage, potentially bringing the two areas into a wider discussion on access to climate finance.
Paragraph 44 introduces a standalone reference to just transition pathways, recognising their role in accelerating climate action while promoting equity and stronger mitigation and adaptation outcomes. Just transition is concerned with ensuring that the shift to low-emission economies does not leave workers, communities and countries dependent on carbon-intensive industries without support, including access to finance, technology, skills and social protection. The draft, however, does not establish dedicated funding or a specific work programme for these pathways.
Trade is another contentious area, particularly for developing countries concerned about the impact of unilateral climate measures on their exports and industrial development.
The debate has gained urgency with the European Union’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), which puts a carbon price on the embedded emissions of certain imports, including iron and steel, aluminium, cement, fertilisers, electricity and hydrogen. Its definitive regime began on January 1, 2026. The EU says the mechanism is intended to prevent carbon leakage and encourage cleaner production. Developing countries, however, have raised concerns about the costs of compliance, the effects on export competitiveness and whether such measures adequately account for differences in countries’ capacities and development needs.
The COP31 draft retains language calling for cooperation to ensure that climate-related trade measures do not amount to arbitrary discrimination or disguised restrictions on international trade. It also envisages further dialogue and reporting on the issue. The provision reflects a wider disagreement over how countries can pursue climate policies without creating new barriers for trading partners, particularly those with fewer resources to decarbonise their industries.
The text also formalises a two-year work programme on mountains and climate change, recognising the vulnerability of mountain regions and glacier-dependent communities.
The latest draft reflects an effort to accommodate competing priorities, but several changes have weakened or deferred proposals. Paragraph 17, for instance, encourages Parties to accelerate implementation of their nationally determined contributions while striving to do better collectively, taking national circumstances into account. This is softer than the earlier language urging countries to strive to overachieve their targets.
The draft also removes a reference to Article 2.1(c) of the Paris Agreement, which concerns making finance flows consistent with low-emission and climate-resilient development pathways. Its retention of Article 9.1, by contrast, explicitly recalls developed countries’ finance obligations.
Avantika Goswami, Programme Manager of the Climate Change and Green Economy Programme at the New Delhi-based Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), a research and advocacy organisation, said the new targets, including electrification, were framed as broad aspirations without concrete links to the Global Stocktake or specific means-of-implementation commitments.
She described the text as a “messy, fragmented but emerging direction of travel”. While recognition of grid modernisation, system flexibility and transmission and distribution networks was important, she said the draft lacked the support and implementation commitments needed to turn its aspirations into action. Goswami also criticised the negotiating process, pointing to narrative games, blame and attempts to fracture G77 unity.
The process itself drew criticism during the closing plenary. Russia said it was “not happy with what is in the document” and questioned whether the negotiations had been conducted constructively. The EU and the UK also expressed disappointment with the outcome on Action for Climate Empowerment, while Mexico raised concerns about the participation of women and Indigenous Peoples and support for developing countries.
During the late-night plenary, COP31 President Murat Kurum said the Presidency had sent the latest text for review and gave Parties until 6 am to submit comments, with the closing plenary scheduled to resume at 9 am.
“We are closer than ever,” Kurum told delegates, expressing confidence that consensus could be reached. The Presidency said it had sought to reflect Parties’ priorities in the text and urged them to work towards agreement.
But the absence of fossil fuel transition language, the lack of a quantified adaptation-finance commitment and objections to the negotiating process left the draft’s adoption uncertain.