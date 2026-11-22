Adaptation finance without a price tag

The finance debate is rooted in the longstanding divide between developed and developing countries over responsibility for funding climate action. Under the Paris Agreement, Article 9.1 requires developed countries to provide financial resources to assist developing countries with mitigation and adaptation. Developing countries have consistently argued that ambitious climate targets must be accompanied by predictable, accessible and adequate financial support.

At COP29 in 2024, countries agreed on a New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG) on climate finance, setting a target of at least US $300 billion annually by 2035 for developing countries, with developed countries taking the lead. The decision also called on all actors to scale up finance from public and private sources to at least $1.3 trillion annually by 2035.

This replaced the earlier commitment by developed countries to mobilise $100 billion annually by 2020, which wasreported as achieved only in 2022, two years after the deadline.

Against this backdrop, the COP31 draft reiterates efforts to at least triple adaptation finance by 2035. It calls forpredictable, scaled-up funding, including public, grant-based and highly concessional finance, and recognises barriers faced by developing countries such as high borrowing costs, limited fiscal space, debt constraints and complex access procedures.

The text proposes an Antalya-to-Addis Ababa Roadmap on Adaptation and Resilience Finance, to be developed under the guidance of the COP31 and COP32 presidencies. It also links the tripling commitment to NCQG and calls for further work on its baseline and implementation pathway.

But it sets no monetary target for adaptation finance. The November 16 draft proposed at least $120 billion annually by 2035. That figure was dropped in subsequent versions, leaving the amount and baseline unresolved. The latest text also explicitly recalls Article 9.1 of the Paris Agreement in paragraph 46, retaining the reference to developed countries’ finance obligations.

The issue surfaced during the November 22 closing plenary, held from 23:30 on November 21 to midnight, where Ghana criticised the assessment of the $100 billion climate finance goal, arguing that developing countries’ reporting had not received adequate consideration.

“The process did not provide sufficient space for negotiations,” Ghana said, questioning the assessment’s findings and the limited attention given to Parties’ Biennial Transparency Reports (BTRs) compared with assessments by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and Oxfam. Ghana said it was not ready to adopt the text and called for changes to better reflect climate finance provision and mobilisation.