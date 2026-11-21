At the 31st UN climate change conference (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye, the built environment finally moved from the margins of climate diplomacy into the spotlight. A key example of this momentum is the Antalya Compact for Energy Efficient Buildings, developed jointly by Türkiye’s COP31 presidency and the Global Alliance for Buildings and Construction, hosted by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP). The initiative targets one of the world’s largest sources of energy demand.

The Compact is voluntary, imposing neither mandatory targets nor additional reporting requirements. Its lunch comes amid mounting evidence of growing risks that rising temperatures and other climate impacts pose to buildings and infrastructure.

It has already secured endorsements from 24 countries, the European Commission and 38 non-Party stakeholders, announced around the Intergovernmental Council for Buildings and Climate Ministerial meeting. The non-binding Compact incorporates the "35 by 35" electrification push, alongside a commitment to reduce operational energy intensity across the global building stock by at least 25 per cent by 2035, compared with 2020 levels.

The Compact also puts forward a range of reforms related to subsidies, tariffs and taxation, to protect vulnerable consumers and remove lock in of inefficient systems, using sustainable public procurement, energy-service companies, performance contracting, green mortgages and property-linked finance to create demand and link repayment to energy savings, reduced operating costs and more.