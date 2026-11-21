Endorsed by 24 countries and 38 non-Party stakeholders at COP31, the voluntary Antalya Compact for Energy Efficient Buildings aims to cut global building energy intensity by at least 25% below 2020 levels and advance the "35 by 35" electrification goal without binding mandates. But it seeks enablers.
While rich countries focus on strict lifecycle regulations, deep retrofits, and heat-pump electrification for ageing infrastructure, developing nations and Small Island States warn that they cannot build affordable, climate-resilient housing against extreme heat and floods without grant-backed, concessional finance and technology transfer.
UN agencies (UN-Habitat, UNECE) supported passive cooling and informal-sector inclusion. Industry groups also supported steeper 40% intensity cuts — underscoring that voluntary targets will only materialise if affordable capital flows to where it is needed most.
At the 31st UN climate change conference (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye, the built environment finally moved from the margins of climate diplomacy into the spotlight. A key example of this momentum is the Antalya Compact for Energy Efficient Buildings, developed jointly by Türkiye’s COP31 presidency and the Global Alliance for Buildings and Construction, hosted by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP). The initiative targets one of the world’s largest sources of energy demand.
The Compact is voluntary, imposing neither mandatory targets nor additional reporting requirements. Its lunch comes amid mounting evidence of growing risks that rising temperatures and other climate impacts pose to buildings and infrastructure.
It has already secured endorsements from 24 countries, the European Commission and 38 non-Party stakeholders, announced around the Intergovernmental Council for Buildings and Climate Ministerial meeting. The non-binding Compact incorporates the "35 by 35" electrification push, alongside a commitment to reduce operational energy intensity across the global building stock by at least 25 per cent by 2035, compared with 2020 levels.
The Compact also puts forward a range of reforms related to subsidies, tariffs and taxation, to protect vulnerable consumers and remove lock in of inefficient systems, using sustainable public procurement, energy-service companies, performance contracting, green mortgages and property-linked finance to create demand and link repayment to energy savings, reduced operating costs and more.
At the Buildings Ministerial Meeting, leaders framed this voluntary pact not merely as a carbon-cutting exercise, but as a means for green jobs, fresh investment and low-carbon urban housing. Several Parties reported that they are making energy efficiency and electrification central to their national climate plans and roadmaps.
This includes enforcing stronger mandatory energy codes, prioritising passive designs like natural ventilation, insulation and assessing whole-life carbon for new construction. Alongside new builds, governments are launching long-term deep retrofit strategies for existing social housing, schools and hospitals — policies specifically designed to overcome steep upfront costs and the classic split incentives faced by renters.
At the same time, countries largely in the North are phasing out fossil-fuel heating, cooling and cooking in favour of heat pumps and efficient electric appliances backed by strict minimum performance standards. By combining these upgrades with smart meters, energy-management systems and better data, buildings can actively support power grids and reward occupants for cutting peak demand.
The conversation indicated that several governments especially in the mature markets are beginning to treat efficient buildings as core economic infrastructure — reforming outdated subsidies, using concessional finance to unlock private capital and scaling tools like green mortgages and energy-service companies to deliver upgrades at scale.
Yet as delegates endorsed the Compact, a deeper narrative emerged in the room — ambition tempered by different national realities.
Across the Global South the conversation is far more about building basic shelter under extreme climate stress — floods and heat — without economic distress even as they are developing their own building regulations and heat management plans. For most vulnerable regions, this is a question of climate justice and survival.
Small Island Developing States voiced a warning in the ministerial that they are being asked to adapt at costs they simply cannot bear, while their buildings and settlements are under maximum climate stress. They are demanding climate justice, local capacity, affordability and grant-backed concessional finance for resilient housing.
Similarly, Somalia, while endorsing the Compact alongside a national transformation plan, highlighted the urgent need for solar-powered, climate-resilient homes, schools and clinics with strong support.
Emerging economies are grappling with steep upfront costs.
Ghana, working towards a 2050 decarbonisation roadmap, pointed out that higher initial green construction costs require blended and concessional finance, technology transfer and bankable project pipelines. Kenya underscored how soaring urban heat is driving cooling demand.
They are calling for green industrial procurement for steel and cement alongside its affordable housing programme, while Brazil emphasised keeping both high ambition and practical implementation at the centre of building regulations.
It was also evident that a great part of the Global South are yet to develop adequate municipal building regulations for resilience and thermal comfort.
For rich countries with mature infrastructure and markets, the focus is on decarbonising existing building stock through strict regulations and capital mobilisation. When discussing how to manage building lifecycles and retrofit ageing structures, Finland shared practical lessons from its own older housing stock, highlighting its 2025 Construction Act, which enforces whole-lifecycle low-carbon materials, circular demolition and energy-intensity reduction targets by 2035.
Japan echoed this lifecycle focus through strict building energy codes and whole-life carbon assessments, while New Zealand underscored the importance of formal construction regulations. Simultaneously, these countries are pushing hard on electrification and supply chains.
Germany emphasised that meeting the "35 by 35" electrification target requires tripling investment and taking bold national action. France urged mobilising every partner across the construction value chain for sustainable, affordable housing, and Australia formally endorsed the Compact. These markets will require deep emissions cuts.
The multilateral bodies stepped in to seek bridging of the policy and market divide. On the policy front, UN-Habitat reminded negotiators that urban climate action cannot succeed without addressing adequate, affordable housing and the large informal sector, especially in developing countries.
An Open-ended Intergovernmental Expert Working Group on Adequate Housing for All has been established by the UN-Habitat Assembly in 2023 that addresses global housing challenges. Its 2025-2029 roadmap includes annual sessions through 2028 to consolidate a comprehensive set of housing policy recommendations for the UN-Habitat Assembly in 2029.
It is looking at housing sustainability, resilience and integrated housing policies. On the other hand, UNECE advocated for regional cooperation, municipal standards and passive cooling design.
To reinforce these efforts with clear market signals, industry groups like the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) called for a steeper 40 per cent reduction in energy intensity alongside supply-chain decarbonisation, while the Green Building Councils supported formal low-carbon building designations to guide markets.
The Antalya Compact has attempted to bring a diverse coalition around common 2035 benchmarks, but COP31 left one truth hanging in the air. Voluntary targets will only turn into real-world bricks and mortar if affordable finance and technology flow to where they are needed most.