Historical responsibility returns to foreground

India has referred to historical responsibility in submissions at previous climate summits, but rarely with the emphasis evident in its latest statement.

The concept rests on a straightforward argument: countries that industrialised earliest, largely through the extensive burning of fossil fuels over the past two centuries, bear a greater responsibility for addressing climate change and supporting developing countries through finance and other means.

The principle has long been central to climate negotiations. However, the Paris Agreement marked a significant departure from the Kyoto Protocol, under which binding emission-reduction targets applied primarily to developed countries. Under the Paris framework, all countries, including India, undertook to reduce emissions through their respective climate commitments, taking into account their different national circumstances and capabilities.

India's latest statement sought to bring the question of historical responsibility back into sharper focus. "Science is based on 'cause and effect'. Our planet is warmer today. The cause is the industrialisation and economic growth of some, fuelled over two centuries by unabated greenhouse gas emissions," the statement said.

It went on to argue that expecting the Global South to bear the consequences of these historical emissions in the name of greater climate ambition would be unjustified. The Global South is a broad geopolitical and economic grouping that generally encompasses developing, industrialising and lower-income countries.

Yadav also argued that developing countries should not be forced to choose between climate action and their legitimate right to development, including access to decent living standards, healthcare and education. "Equitable access to the remaining, depleted, carbon budget is non-negotiable," the minister said.

Documents available with this correspondent show that India had raised historical responsibility at COP29 while representing the Like-Minded Developing Countries (LMDC) group. It had also referred to the issue at COP30, in an opening plenary statement delivered jointly on behalf of the BASIC (Brazil, South Africa, India and China) and LMDC groups, as well as at COP27. But the language and emphasis in the latest statement are notably sharper.