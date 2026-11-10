COP31: India urges developed countries to fulfil climate finance obligations

India has called on developed countries to fulfil their climate finance obligations under the Paris Agreement, while reaffirming its commitment to an equitable and ambitious outcome at the 31st Conference of the Parties (COP 31) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Antalya, Türkiye.

Delivering India’s opening statement at the summit, Narendra Bhooshan, secretary for Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, emphasised the importance of equity and Common But Differentiated Responsibilities and Respective Capabilities (CBDR-RC), according to a government statement issued on November 10 , 2026.

India said the UNFCCC and the 2015 Paris Agreement remained the most inclusive platforms where every country had a voice.

Welcoming the COP31 presidency’s vision of a “COP of Implementation”, India highlighted the importance of dialogue, consensus and action in translating climate commitments into progress on the ground.

The country also raised concerns over the prospect of global warming crossing 1.5°C, stressing that equity had become particularly urgent to ensure no one was left behind in global climate action.

India said just transition and meeting adaptation needs remained significant challenges, particularly for the Global South, where they were closely linked to development.

On climate finance, India emphasised that public finance from developed countries remained central to supporting climate action in developing nations and strengthening adaptation finance flows.

Bhooshan also highlighted Article 9.1 of the Paris Agreement, which establishes the obligation of developed countries to provide financial resources to developing countries.