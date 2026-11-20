All references to ending or transitioning away from fossil fuels, mentioned in the first draft of COP31 cover text, have been removed from the revised version, released on November 19.
The first draft proposed two possible roadmaps for a just, orderly and equitable transition away from fossil fuels. Their removal has drawn criticism, particularly because countries had agreed at COP28 to transition away from fossil fuels in energy systems.
The commitment agreed at COP30 to triple adaptation finance to at least US $120 billion annually by 2035 has also been weakened.
Explicit references to just-transition pathways and workers' rights in the first draft have been replaced by broader language on aligning climate plans with economic development and equitable pathways.
Experts argue that the revised text does little to address the priorities of developing and least-developed countries, particularly those most vulnerable to climate change.
There is no chance of keeping the global temperature rise within the 1.5°C limit without pursuing the electrification agenda proposed by the COP31 presidency.
This is what Chris Bowen, Australia's climate minister and president of negotiations at the 31st UN climate change conference (COP31), told Down To Earth (DTE) ahead of the release of the second draft of the conference's cover decision on November 19.
The draft retained a pledge to promote electrification but dropped a proposed roadmap to cut fossil fuels. It also weakened the commitment, agreed at COP30, to triple adaptation finance.
Civil-society organisations have renewed their criticism after the publication of the second draft.
COP31 is taking place in Antalya, Türkiye, from November 9 to November 20, and is in its final scheduled day of negotiations.
On November 16, when the first version of the cover decision was released, more than 60 frontline civil-society organisations wrote a sharply worded letter to Bowen, accusing him of showing “little sign of the leadership” needed during the first week of COP31 negotiations.
The open letter to the president of negotiations, dated November 16, 2026, a copy of which Down To Earth (DTE) has seen, stated: “Dear Minister Bowen, …Unfortunately, we have seen little sign of the leadership needed to meet the moment from you. It is disheartening to see how disconnected the Presidency and the negotiations have been from the troubled reality the world is living through and the horrific future with which we are confronted.”
It further alleged that “COP31 has demonstrated political will that is even weaker than a business as usual approach”.
The submission was led by Climate Action Network (CAN) International, alongside CAN groups from several parts of the world, including South Asia, as well as other major civil-society organisations, such as WWF International, Greenpeace International, Amnesty International and ActionAid International.
The letter argued that key climate issues, particularly those linked to the Paris Agreement, needed to be brought to the forefront of negotiations.
Several climate experts at COP31 told DTE that the presidency's aggressive push for a global electrification target of "35 by 35" — a 35 per cent share of electrification in the global energy mix by 2035 — had pushed issues such as climate finance and just transition out of the spotlight.
“There is an effort to push the electrification agenda forward aggressively, as the presidency wants it to be central to the cover decision. While we have no qualms about that, provided renewable energy supports the additional electrification drive, the agenda should not overshadow key issues related to the Paris Agreement by design, as we can see in the latest text,” said a senior climate expert associated with Climate Action Network South Asia on the morning of November 20.
Another climate expert associated with the Indian government agreed: “Electrification is important but should not put key issues on the back burner.”
India's Union environment minister, Bhupender Yadav, had earlier indicated that India was not agreeable to the electrification pledge, although the country was reportedly “open to discussion” on the proposal at COP31, provided it remained entirely voluntary.
The president of negotiations rejected the allegations made in the civil-society letter.
Speaking to DTE, Bowen said: “I think if you look at this [first] draft decision, it would be fair to say that we have not left anything. Electrification is in there, [but] plenty other issues are as well, including 1.5oC and the importance of Paris [Agreement].”
“So, I don't accept that electrification has pushed other issues while I do argue that electrification is very, very important and that there's no chance of getting 1.5oC alive without electrification… they are really parts of the same conversation,” Bowen added.
The “35 by 35” electrification proposal was retained in the latest draft, albeit in a weaker form.
The earlier draft had called on parties to contribute to the 35 per cent ambition through nationally determined efforts. The latest version downgrades this to a voluntary option within a broader call for global cooperation.
Climate activists argued that the latest draft, released at about 2.10 pm Antalya-time on November 19, was weaker than its predecessor, with key issues either removed or substantially diluted.
Experts described the latest draft as a retreat towards a talking shop, arguing that it did little to address the demands of developing and least-developed countries, particularly those most vulnerable to climate change.
An analysis of the second draft of the COP31 cover text, which has been reduced from 18 pages to nine compared with the first version released on November 16, shows that all references to ending fossil-fuel use — mentioned twice in the earlier draft — have been removed.
The first draft had outlined two possible roadmaps for curtailing fossil fuels: accelerating a “just, orderly and equitable” transition away from fossil fuels, and an immediate shift away from them alongside the phasing out of inefficient fossil-fuel subsidies.
“It's strange, and completely unacceptable, given that at COP28 in Dubai, countries unanimously agreed to transition away from fossil fuels in energy systems in a just, orderly and equitable manner to reach net zero by 2050. Is the UNFCCC [United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change] trying to revisit its own decision?” asked a climate expert attending the conference.
The latest draft, like its predecessor, acknowledges that global warming could exceed 1.5°C and emphasises the need for deep, rapid and sustained cuts in greenhouse-gas emissions. Yet it avoids explicitly identifying the principal cause of those emissions: the burning of fossil fuels.
A closer examination of the text reveals that proposed language on adaptation finance and just transition — both crucial to developing countries, including India — has also been watered down.
The commitment to triple adaptation finance, agreed at COP30 but contested by several developed countries in Antalya, envisaged at least US $120 billion annually by 2035. The latest draft, rather than specifying the volume of funding and how it will be accessed, focuses on consultations and roadmaps.
Paragraph 45 proposes an “Antalya-to-Addis Ababa Roadmap on Adaptation and Resilience Finance, aiming to identify predictable and scaled-up sources of finance for adaptation, including for responding to loss and damage”.
Paragraph 49 asks the UN climate change secretariat, in collaboration with multilateral development banks and other financial institutions and mechanisms, “to organize annual workshops from 2027 to 2030 to facilitate the exchange of views on efforts, progress made and next steps on enhancing access to climate finance”.
“How many roadmaps do we need? We need action on the ground. If the trend continues and developed countries start renegotiating agreed UN decisions, the future of the COP-driven multilateral process will be in question,” said Sanjay Vashist, director of CAN South Asia.
On just transition, language referring to “just transition pathways and workers' rights” in the first draft has been stripped back to a general reference to aligning climate plans with broader economic development and equitable pathways.
“This second draft doesn't just backtrack from the 16 November text; it trims away inconvenient mandates and accountability while leaving behind lofty rhetoric that won't protect a single vulnerable community,” said Harjeet Singh, global convenor of the Fill the Fund campaign and founding director of Satat Sampada Climate Foundation.
“Erasing explicit calls to transition away from fossil fuels and dropping the COP30 fossil-fuel roadmap in the 19 November draft is a glaring regression, as is dropping the explicit $120 billion adaptation finance,” Singh added.
Meena Raman, a climate expert with the Third World Network, said that while developing countries had fought for provisions on climate finance, the latest draft offered them little more than workshops.
Avantika Goswami of the Centre for Science and Environment, an environmental think-tank in Delhi, pointed out that paragraph 36, under the heading “Concrete Solutions”, offered a menu of options for keeping the 1.5°C target within reach. However, she argued, the proposed pathways essentially appeared designed to “keep everyone happy”.