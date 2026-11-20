Civil society questions the presidency's priorities

On November 16, when the first version of the cover decision was released, more than 60 frontline civil-society organisations wrote a sharply worded letter to Bowen, accusing him of showing “little sign of the leadership” needed during the first week of COP31 negotiations.

The open letter to the president of negotiations, dated November 16, 2026, a copy of which Down To Earth (DTE) has seen, stated: “Dear Minister Bowen, …Unfortunately, we have seen little sign of the leadership needed to meet the moment from you. It is disheartening to see how disconnected the Presidency and the negotiations have been from the troubled reality the world is living through and the horrific future with which we are confronted.”

It further alleged that “COP31 has demonstrated political will that is even weaker than a business as usual approach”.

The submission was led by Climate Action Network (CAN) International, alongside CAN groups from several parts of the world, including South Asia, as well as other major civil-society organisations, such as WWF International, Greenpeace International, Amnesty International and ActionAid International.

The letter argued that key climate issues, particularly those linked to the Paris Agreement, needed to be brought to the forefront of negotiations.

Several climate experts at COP31 told DTE that the presidency's aggressive push for a global electrification target of "35 by 35" — a 35 per cent share of electrification in the global energy mix by 2035 — had pushed issues such as climate finance and just transition out of the spotlight.

“There is an effort to push the electrification agenda forward aggressively, as the presidency wants it to be central to the cover decision. While we have no qualms about that, provided renewable energy supports the additional electrification drive, the agenda should not overshadow key issues related to the Paris Agreement by design, as we can see in the latest text,” said a senior climate expert associated with Climate Action Network South Asia on the morning of November 20.

Another climate expert associated with the Indian government agreed: “Electrification is important but should not put key issues on the back burner.”

India's Union environment minister, Bhupender Yadav, had earlier indicated that India was not agreeable to the electrification pledge, although the country was reportedly “open to discussion” on the proposal at COP31, provided it remained entirely voluntary.