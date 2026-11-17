Australia is projected to continue exporting large quantities of fossil fuels for decades, with coal exports remaining at around 350 million tonnes (Mt) annually until 2030, according to a new report by climate research institute Climate Analytics.

The country, the world's second-largest coal exporter, shipped 352 Mt of black coal in 2025, accounting for 25 per cent of global exports. Government projections suggest coal exports will remain broadly stable until 2030, while liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports will stay close to 80 Mt annually until 2035.

The report, Past its fossil fuel export date: Australia's Fossil Fuel Export Carbon Footprint, examines the country's fossil fuel production and export plans against pathways consistent with the Paris Agreement's goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C.

Australia is also the world's third-largest LNG exporter, having shipped 79 Mt in 2025.

Although its domestic greenhouse gas emissions account for slightly more than 1 per cent of the global total, the report estimates that Australia's domestic emissions, combined with emissions from burning its fossil fuel exports, represented 4.3 per cent of global fossil fuel carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions in 2025.

Emissions from Australian fossil fuel exports peaked at 1.3 billion tonnes of CO2 (GtCO2) in 2020 and stood at around 1.2 GtCO2 in 2025. Under current policies, they are projected to remain broadly stable until 2030, declining to around 1 GtCO2 by 2035 and more than 0.9 GtCO2 by 2040.

Government forecasts suggest coal exports could decline to approximately 300 Mt by 2035 and 280 Mt by 2040, while LNG exports are expected to remain near current levels until 2035.