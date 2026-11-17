Australia is projected to continue exporting large quantities of fossil fuels for decades, with coal exports remaining at around 350 million tonnes (Mt) annually until 2030, according to a new report by climate research institute Climate Analytics.
The country, the world's second-largest coal exporter, shipped 352 Mt of black coal in 2025, accounting for 25 per cent of global exports. Government projections suggest coal exports will remain broadly stable until 2030, while liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports will stay close to 80 Mt annually until 2035.
The report, Past its fossil fuel export date: Australia's Fossil Fuel Export Carbon Footprint, examines the country's fossil fuel production and export plans against pathways consistent with the Paris Agreement's goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C.
Australia is also the world's third-largest LNG exporter, having shipped 79 Mt in 2025.
Although its domestic greenhouse gas emissions account for slightly more than 1 per cent of the global total, the report estimates that Australia's domestic emissions, combined with emissions from burning its fossil fuel exports, represented 4.3 per cent of global fossil fuel carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions in 2025.
Emissions from Australian fossil fuel exports peaked at 1.3 billion tonnes of CO2 (GtCO2) in 2020 and stood at around 1.2 GtCO2 in 2025. Under current policies, they are projected to remain broadly stable until 2030, declining to around 1 GtCO2 by 2035 and more than 0.9 GtCO2 by 2040.
Government forecasts suggest coal exports could decline to approximately 300 Mt by 2035 and 280 Mt by 2040, while LNG exports are expected to remain near current levels until 2035.
The report highlights Australia's continued approval of coal, oil and gas projects despite its climate commitments.
Since Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's government took office in 2022, at least 37 new or expanded fossil fuel projects have been approved, according to a March 2026 assessment by the Climate Council cited in the report.
Some coal mining permits extend into the 2060s and beyond, while the federal government has approved an extension of operations at Woodside's North West Shelf LNG facility until 2070.
Climate Analytics argues that these decisions risk prolonging fossil fuel production well beyond timelines consistent with limiting warming to 1.5°C.
The findings come as Australia leads negotiations at COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye, from November 9 to 20. Türkiye holds the COP presidency, while Australia serves as president of negotiations.
Electrification has emerged as a central theme of the summit, alongside climate finance and adaptation.
At a November 13 press conference with Pacific leaders, Albanese defended the focus on electrification when questioned about the absence of a stronger emphasis on fossil fuels.
He described the proposed global commitment to achieve 35 per cent electrification by 2035 as a significant advance, arguing that tackling climate change required multiple approaches.
Australia's Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen said electricity currently accounts for around 23 per cent of global final energy consumption, with its share increasing by approximately 0.3 percentage points annually. That pace would need to accelerate more than fourfold to meet the proposed target.
The 35-by-35 Global Electrification Pledge, launched by Türkiye at COP31, aims to increase electricity's share of global final energy consumption to 35 per cent by 2035.
However, the initiative has attracted criticism because it does not explicitly require additional electricity generation to come from renewable or other clean sources, nor does it commit countries to phasing out fossil fuel production.
Climate Analytics estimates that Australia's fossil fuel production and export trajectory is inconsistent with limiting global warming to 1.5°C.
Under the report's Paris-aligned scenarios, Australian coal production would need to fall 32–50 per cent below 2025 levels by 2030 and 72–86 per cent by 2035, approaching a complete phase-out by 2040.
By contrast, current policies would see Australia's fossil fuel exports generate cumulative emissions of 17.9 GtCO2 between 2025 and 2040 — between 62 per cent and 116 per cent higher than under the report's Paris-aligned pathways.
The report calls for a national roadmap to phase out fossil fuel production, alongside faster renewable energy deployment and electrification across transport, industry and buildings.
It warns that without a substantial shift in policy, Australia could remain a major contributor to global emissions through its fossil fuel exports for decades, even as it advances domestic climate action.