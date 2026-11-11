COP31: UN chief calls for faster phase-out of fossil fuels and increased climate finance

Fossil fuel phase-out must accelerate

Guterres called for an end to new coal, oil and gas infrastructure, warning that further investment would jeopardise the 1.5°C goal. He accused fossil-fuel interests of delaying climate action by distorting scientific evidence and avoiding accountability. Governments must plan for a just transition, he said, or risk its consequences in the form of economic disruption and lost livelihoods.

He also called for universal coverage of early-warning systems and swift, accessible support for loss and damage when adaptation reaches its limits. Fossil-fuel companies that have profited from the industry must contribute to the costs of climate damage, he said.

On climate finance, Guterres urged developed countries to deliver the existing $300 billion a year for developing countries by 2035 and set out concrete plans and milestones to triple adaptation finance. The $300 billion target was agreed at COP29 in 2024, while the call to triple adaptation finance by 2035 formed part of the COP30 outcome in 2025.

His demands come amid a widening gap between the cost of adapting to climate change and the funding available. The United Nations Environment Programme's (UNEP) 2026 Adaptation Gap Report, released on November 4, estimated that developing countries would need about $305 billion a year by 2035 for adaptation. Even if the COP30 target of tripling international public adaptation finance is met, it would cover only 20-29 per cent of these requirements.