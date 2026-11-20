The big issues this year: the cover decision, climate finance, the just transition work programme, the global goal on adaptation, and the electrification agenda, or “35 by 35”.

First, the cover decision. It is the overarching political package meant to be the headline outcome of the summit, like the Global Mutirão at COP30 in Belém.

On November 16, the Presidency released a 144-paragraph first draft, and after negotiations, released a revised 80-paragraph second draft yesterday, attempting to incorporate different country positions.