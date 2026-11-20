COP31 Update: Cover Decision Drafts, Climate Finance and 35X35
The big issues this year: the cover decision, climate finance, the just transition work programme, the global goal on adaptation, and the electrification agenda, or “35 by 35”.
First, the cover decision. It is the overarching political package meant to be the headline outcome of the summit, like the Global Mutirão at COP30 in Belém.
On November 16, the Presidency released a 144-paragraph first draft, and after negotiations, released a revised 80-paragraph second draft yesterday, attempting to incorporate different country positions.
It recognises that the world is overshooting 1.5 degrees Celsius and calls for action to limit it, proposing a high-level panel to discuss the science behind the temperature increase. The new text proposes a work programme on mountains and climate change, and calls for global cooperation to accelerate action on the 35-by-35 electrification pledge.
While the draft does not make any reference to transitioning away from fossil fuels, it specifies an implementation pathway of tripling adaptation finance by 2035 and its accelerated delivery under the Climate Finance Work Programme.
On trade, the draft reaffirms that measures with cross-border impacts should not cause any arbitrary or unjustifiable discrimination, or disguised restrictions on trade. It also acknowledges the leadership of small island developing states in requesting for the International Court of Justice Advisory Opinion on Climate Change.
In previous negotiations, EU,UK, and developed countries welcomed the focus on the temperature overshoot. The Least Developed Countries welcomed the tripling of adaptation finance, calling for more means of implementation.
But many developing country groups, such as the Arab Group, and the Like-Minded Developing Countries rejected the first draft, opposing the creation of new mandates and the inclusion of voluntary initiatives like the electrification pledge,which they say could limit development choices.
With COP31 nearing conclusion, a third draft is expected. All eyes will be on Antalya to see if countries can agree on these flashpoints and produce a decisive outcome.
Electrification is the Presidency’s priority. The 35-by-35 pledge aims for 35 per cent electrification by 2035. On November 19, an Electrification Delivery Package was presented, with actions from over 150 countries, the EU, 37 cities and more than 260 businesses. But 655 million people still lack electricity, and the package admits it doesn’t deliver everything needed.
On finance, there are two tracks: the climate finance work programme, and Article 2.1c, on aligning finance flows with climate goals.
The Centre for Science and Environment supports the climate finance work programme formally launched at this COP, running for two years. On Article 2.1c, CSE says the existing Veredas dialogue is enough. And a merely procedural outcome on finance, CSE warns, would be a lost opportunity.