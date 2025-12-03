Coral reefs have orchestrated Earth’s climate for 250 million years

When we think of coral reefs, we picture bright fish, clear water and colourful corals. But reefs have also shaped the planet in deeper ways.

Our new study , published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, shows reefs have helped regulate Earth’s climate and life for more than 250 million years.

They link geology, chemistry and biology into one grand planetary feedback loop. And their rise and fall over hundreds of millions of years set the pace of recovery from past carbon dioxide shocks, holding vital lessons for today.

From hot to cold

Earth’s climate has swung between hot and cold periods over its long history.

These shifts reflect how carbon dioxide enters and leaves the atmosphere — since more carbon in the air means higher temperatures. Much of this happens through chemical reactions on land and the burial of carbonate minerals in the ocean.

A key part of this balance is ocean alkalinity. This describes the ocean’s ability to neutralise acids and absorb carbon dioxide.