Climate Change
Could heat ruin FIFA 2026? Climate change threat to the World Cup
Some 26 of 104 matches could face dangerous heat conditions due to climate change
Could the 2026 FIFA World Cup be too hot to play? A new analysis warns that 26 of 104 matches could face dangerous heat conditions due to climate change.
With host cities already 0.7°C warmer than in 1994, when US last hosted the football world cup, FIFA 2026 may test the limits of player safety. From heat stress to fan risks, we explain how rising temperatures are changing sport itself.