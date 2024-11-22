CSE-DTE at COP29: Latest climate finance text sees some convergence, offers two options

Developing countries across the board reiterated the need for a just outcome on NCQG to ensure COP29’s success. Speaking on behalf of G77 and China, Diego Pacheco of Bolivia said that developed nations cannot continue demanding mitigation from the Global South without providing the means for implementation to raise those ambitions. The provision of finance (at least in the billions) and a clearly defined overall goal (trillions) is going to be key to keeping the 1.5 degrees Celsius target within reach.