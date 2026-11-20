Cyclone Akvan was the first storm to make landfall along Odisha's coast in the month of November in 31 years. It also surprised the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and independent weather analysts with changes to its track, landfall location and intensity.

The severe cyclonic storm crossed the coast near Gopalpur port in southern Odisha between 8 am and 11.20 am on November 20, several hours earlier than the IMD's forecast landfall time of noon.

Its peak wind speeds were also considerably weaker than forecast. The cyclone brought sustained winds of 70-80 km per hour, with gusts of up to 90 km per hour, compared with the IMD's earlier prediction of sustained winds of 90-100kph and gusts of up to 110 km per hour.

According to the weather blog Vagaries of the Weather, Akvan was the first cyclone to make landfall along Odisha's coast in November since 1995.