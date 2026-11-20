Cyclone Akvan made landfall near Gopalpur in Odisha on November 20, the first November landfall along the state's coast since 1995.
The storm shifted northwards unexpectedly, making landfall earlier and with weaker winds than IMD had forecast.
Despite weaker winds, heavy rainfall triggered flash-flood warnings across parts of Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand.
Cyclone Akvan was the first storm to make landfall along Odisha's coast in the month of November in 31 years. It also surprised the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and independent weather analysts with changes to its track, landfall location and intensity.
The severe cyclonic storm crossed the coast near Gopalpur port in southern Odisha between 8 am and 11.20 am on November 20, several hours earlier than the IMD's forecast landfall time of noon.
Its peak wind speeds were also considerably weaker than forecast. The cyclone brought sustained winds of 70-80 km per hour, with gusts of up to 90 km per hour, compared with the IMD's earlier prediction of sustained winds of 90-100kph and gusts of up to 110 km per hour.
According to the weather blog Vagaries of the Weather, Akvan was the first cyclone to make landfall along Odisha's coast in November since 1995.
The most striking development was the cyclone's abrupt northward shift on November 18. Earlier forecasts from the IMD had suggested that it would cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Visakhapatnam on the afternoon of November 20.
By around 11.30 am on November 18, the projected landfall zone had shifted northwards, between Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh and Puri in Odisha. Northern Andhra Pradesh remained the most likely location, while the estimated landfall time was revised to around noon on November 20.
On November 19, Akvan accelerated over the Bay of Bengal and moved further north, eventually heading towards Gopalpur port in southern Odisha. The IMD continued to forecast landfall around noon on November 20, with sustained winds of 90-100 km per hour and gusts of up to 110 km per hour.
Despite its lower-than-forecast wind speeds, Akvan brought substantial rainfall to parts of Odisha and West Bengal. The IMD warned that several districts in both states, as well as parts of Jharkhand, faced a risk of flash floods until the morning of November 21.
By around 1 pm on November 20, the cyclone's remnant had weakened into a deep depression over southern Odisha, about 40 km north of Gopalpur and 100 km south-south-west of Puri, according to IMD.
In an update posted on X at 6 pm on November 20, the department said that the deep depression — the remnant of severe cyclonic storm Akvan — had moved northwards at 15 km per hour over the preceding six hours.
It was expected to continue moving northwards across Odisha, weaken into a depression within the next three hours and then become a well-marked low-pressure area over the following six hours.