Cyclone Akvan in the Bay of Bengal is showing signs of unpredictable behaviour, with its movement slowing and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) downgrading its forecast peak intensity from a very severe cyclonic storm to a severe cyclonic storm. Different weather models have also produced varying predictions for the storm's track and further intensification. The projected landfall location has shifted further north in the IMD's latest updates.

At 11.30am on November 18, 2026 severe cyclonic storm Akvan was located about 540 kilometres south-east of Narsapur and 570 km east of Chennai, according to the latest IMD update posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The weather agency predicted that the cyclone could make landfall between Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh and Puri in Odisha around noon on November 20, with sustained wind speeds of 90–100 km per hour and gusts of up to 110 km/h.

In an earlier update, issued just a few hours before, the IMD had forecast landfall between Nellore and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, with sustained wind speeds of 100–110 km/h and gusts of up to 120 km/h.

During the night of November 17-18, the cyclone moved at speeds as low as 3km/h. Its forward speed increased to 7-8 km/h on the morning of November 18, according to the IMD.