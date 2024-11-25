Cyclone Fengal: Depression to move towards Tamil Nadu coast, landfall likely between Chennai and Puducherry, says IMD

The depression over the Southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining East Equatorial Indian Ocean is moving towards the Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu coasts and could likely make landfall between Chennai and Puducherry, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“…the depression over central parts of South Bay of Bengal and adjoining East Equatorial Indian Ocean is likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a deep depression during next 24 hours. Thereafter, it is likely to continue to move northwestwards towards Tamil Nadu-Sri Lanka coasts during subsequent 2 days,” the latest bulleting of the IMD said.

The agency noted that the depression moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 30 kilometres per hour during the past 3 hours.

It lay centred at 1130 am on November 25 morning over Southwest and adjoining East Equatorial Indian Ocean near latitude 5.1°N and longitude 84.5°E, about 530 km south east of Trincomalee, 810 km southeast of Nagappattinam, 920 km southeast of Puducherry and 1000 km south-southeast of Chennai.