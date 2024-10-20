Cyclone to form over Bay of Bengal on October 23: Mrutyunjay Mohapatra to DTE

A depression will form over the Bay of Bengal by October 22, 2024, and will become a cyclone on October 23, Director General of Meteorology in the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mrutyunjaya Mohapatra told Down To Earth (DTE) on October 20.

“It will become a depression by October 22 and a cyclone by October 23. It will reach the coasts of Odisha and West Bengal by October 24. On that day and the next, there will be heavy rainfall, high speed winds and big tidal waves,” he added.

But Mohapatra said the exact time and area of landfall would be known only in the next two days, when a Low-Pressure Area (LPA) or depression starts to form.

“At the moment it is not clear at what time the landfall will occur because an LPA has not formed so far. Once an LPA or a depression forms, the landfall point, and time can be determined. The most probable area of landfall is Odisha and West Bengal. Odisha is most probable point of landfall, but the exact details can only be known once the LPA forms,” said the IMD DG.