Daily weather tracker: Active weather systems intensify monsoon as floods ravage Assam and Gujarat, heavy rain alerts issued across 17 states

Monsoon becomes active across India as Delhi and 17 states receive heavy rainfall and storm warnings from weather authorities.

Gujarat faces severe flood conditions, with over 40,000 people evacuated to safer locations amid continuous heavy rainfall.

Assam flood crisis worsens as death toll reaches 61, affecting more than seven lakh people across several districts.

Low-pressure systems strengthen over regions, bringing heavy rains, thunderstorms, and strong winds across many parts of India.

Weather department advises citizens and farmers to remain alert and follow safety measures during heavy rainfall conditions.

India’s southwest monsoon has regained full momentum, bringing widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, and strong winds across large parts of the country. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that two active low-pressure systems, coupled with a western disturbance, are likely to trigger heavy to very heavy rainfall in several regions over the coming days. The renewed spell of intense weather has already worsened flood conditions in Gujarat and Assam, while authorities have issued alerts for Delhi and 16 other states.

Active weather systems intensify monsoon

According to the latest weather update, a low-pressure area persists over southwest Rajasthan and adjoining regions. Another low-pressure system has developed over the northwestern Bay of Bengal, extending towards the coastal areas of West Bengal and northern Odisha. Meteorologists expect this system to strengthen further over the next two days. In addition, an active western disturbance in the middle and upper troposphere is enhancing rainfall activity across northern India. The combined influence of these weather systems has reactivated the monsoon, increasing the likelihood of widespread rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.

Delhi and northern states brace for heavy rain

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Delhi, forecasting heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and wind speeds of up to 70 kmph. Rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm is expected in parts of the national capital, with daytime temperatures likely to remain around 33°C and nighttime temperatures near 28°C. Residents have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel during periods of intense rainfall.

Similar warnings have been issued for several districts of Uttarakhand, including Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, Nainital, Chamoli, Almora, Rudraprayag, Udham Singh Nagar, Pauri Garhwal, and Champawat. Heavy rain accompanied by winds of up to 60 kmph is expected. Himachal Pradesh is also likely to witness widespread rainfall over the next two days, particularly in Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur, Hamirpur, Solan, Bilaspur, and Kullu.

In Jammu and Kashmir, districts such as Pulwama, Ramban, Jammu, Poonch, Kulgam, Udhampur, Kathua, Doda, Anantnag, Ganderbal, and Kupwara have been placed under a yellow alert as heavy rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds are expected to affect the region.

Flood crisis deepens in Gujarat and Assam

Continuous heavy rainfall has pushed several parts of Gujarat into a severe flood situation. More than 40,500 people have been evacuated to safer locations as floodwaters inundated low-lying areas. Rain-related incidents have claimed five lives, while authorities have ordered the closure of schools, colleges, and Anganwadi centres in Ahmedabad as a precautionary measure. The IMD has issued a red alert for parts of the state, warning of extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 204.5 mm in isolated locations.

Assam continues to battle one of the season's worst flood emergencies. Fourteen more deaths were reported over the past 24 hours, taking the total flood-related death toll to 61. More than 705,000 people across 12 districts remain affected as swollen rivers continue to overflow, damaging homes, roads, and agricultural land. Rescue and relief operations are ongoing, with local authorities working to provide shelter and essential supplies to displaced families.

Heavy rain likely across several other states

Apart from Gujarat and the northern Himalayan region, the IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Odisha, and Rajasthan. Rainfall between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm is likely in these areas.

Heavy rain is also expected in Assam, Meghalaya, Gangetic West Bengal, Haryana, Punjab, Jharkhand, Kerala, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and coastal as well as south interior Karnataka. Many of these regions may also experience thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds, increasing the risk of localized flooding and disruption to normal life.

Authorities urge public to remain vigilant

The weather department has advised citizens to remain alert as active monsoon conditions are expected to continue over the next few days. People have been urged to avoid waterlogged areas, stay away from rivers and overflowing drains, and seek shelter during lightning activity. Motorists have been asked to exercise caution while travelling on rain-soaked roads.

Farmers have been advised to ensure proper drainage in agricultural fields, harvest mature crops wherever possible, and store produce safely to minimize losses. They have also been cautioned against spraying fertilizers or pesticides during heavy rain and strong winds. Livestock owners have been encouraged to move animals to secure shelters and maintain adequate supplies of fodder and clean drinking water.

With multiple weather systems remaining active, authorities are closely monitoring the evolving situation, while disaster response teams remain on standby to deal with any further emergencies arising from the continuing spell of heavy monsoon rainfall.