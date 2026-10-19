Daily weather tracker: Arabian Sea low-pressure system may intensify; Tamil Nadu on orange alert for heavy rain

Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds are forecast across several southern Indian states, with Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal facing particularly intense downpours. Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and parts of Karnataka are also likely to experience unsettled weather.

Meanwhile, a low-pressure system over the southwest Arabian Sea could intensify into a depression within the next 24 hours before moving towards the Somali coast.

According to the latest weather update issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on the morning of October 19, 2026, several regions are likely to experience rainfall accompanied by lightning and strong winds. Residents in vulnerable areas have been advised to remain alert and follow local weather advisories.