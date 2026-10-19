Daily weather tracker: Arabian Sea low-pressure system may intensify; Tamil Nadu on orange alert for heavy rain

Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are expected across southern India, with Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal under an orange alert for intense downpours.
A low-pressure system in the Arabian Sea may intensify into a depression, prompting residents in vulnerable areas to stay alert and follow advisories.
Tamil Nadu faces an orange alert for heavy rain, with precipitation potentially reaching 204.4 mm.
Thunderstorms and gusty winds may cause waterlogging and disrupt traffic.
Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Karnataka are also bracing for unsettled weather with localized disruptions expected.
Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds are forecast across several southern Indian states, with Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal facing particularly intense downpours. Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and parts of Karnataka are also likely to experience unsettled weather.
Meanwhile, a low-pressure system over the southwest Arabian Sea could intensify into a depression within the next 24 hours before moving towards the Somali coast.
According to the latest weather update issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on the morning of October 19, 2026, several regions are likely to experience rainfall accompanied by lightning and strong winds. Residents in vulnerable areas have been advised to remain alert and follow local weather advisories.
Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are under an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated areas, with precipitation potentially reaching 115.6–204.4 millimetres.
Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40–50 kilometres per hour are also forecast. Heavy downpours could cause waterlogging in low-lying areas, disrupt road traffic and create hazardous conditions for commuters.
The combination of heavy rainfall and strong winds could pose particular challenges in areas with inadequate drainage. Residents are advised to avoid unnecessary travel during severe weather, seek shelter during thunderstorms and monitor official forecasts.
Andhra Pradesh is also expected to receive heavy rainfall in isolated areas, prompting a yellow alert. Rainfall could range between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm, with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 40–50 km/h.
Kerala, Mahe and South Interior Karnataka are also likely to experience heavy rainfall. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and winds of 30–40km/h could cause localised disruption.
Residents in areas vulnerable to waterlogging and sudden changes in weather are advised to take precautions. People should seek shelter indoors during thunderstorms and avoid standing beneath trees or near electricity poles.
Unsettled weather is also forecast beyond southern India. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Telangana and parts of Interior Karnataka may experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 km/h.
Chhattisgarh, Coastal Karnataka, East Madhya Pradesh, Konkan and Goa, along with parts of Maharashtra, could also experience thunderstorms and lightning. West Madhya Pradesh may see thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds.
The intensity and timing of rainfall are likely to vary between districts, making local weather forecasts particularly important.
Meanwhile, a well-marked low-pressure area over the southwest Arabian Sea could intensify into a depression within the next 24 hours.
The system remained over approximately the same region at 5.30 am on October 19, after moving gradually eastwards.
The associated cyclonic circulation extended up to approximately 9.6 km above sea level. The system is initially expected to move east-northeastwards before gradually turning northwestwards towards the Somali coast over the following two to three days.
Its development and movement will continue to be monitored, with its potential effects depending on how the system evolves.
While parts of southern India prepare for heavy rainfall, high temperatures and substantial rainfall have been recorded elsewhere.
Rajkot in Gujarat recorded the country's highest maximum temperature of 39.9 degrees Celsius on 18 October. Mandi in Himachal Pradesh recorded a minimum temperature of 14.3 °C among the reported plains observations.
Madhya Pradesh also received substantial rainfall, with Guna recording 120 mm in the 24 hours ending at 5.30 am on October 19.
Digha in West Bengal received 20 mm, while Visakhapatnam, Ratnagiri, Gadag and Puri each recorded 10 mm.
Despite the unsettled conditions elsewhere, no major changes in weather are forecast across large parts of northwestern, central, eastern and northeastern India during the week.
A western disturbance and associated upper-level circulation near Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Punjab are not expected to have a significant impact on weather conditions across northern India.