Daily weather tracker: As monsoon advances, heavy rains lash Eastern India; Delhi-NCR awaits relief while severe heatwave grips Eastern Uttar Pradesh

· Heavy rain warning issued in West Bengal and Sikkim as IMD declares red alert for extremely severe rainfall conditions today.

· Northeast India faces continuous heavy to very heavy rainfall with orange alert issued across Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and others.

· Delhi-NCR remains hot with temperatures near 40°C as residents wait for monsoon expected in first week of July.

· Thunderstorms and strong winds likely across northern states including Punjab, Haryana, UP, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan during next days.

· Heatwave conditions persist in eastern Uttar Pradesh while coastal regions face rough seas, alert issued for fishermen safety advisories.

India is witnessing rapidly changing weather conditions. In monsoon activity has brought widespread heavy rainfall across eastern and northeastern India, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red alert for Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim. These regions are expected to experience extremely heavy downpours, with rainfall in some pockets crossing 204.5 mm, raising concerns of flooding, landslides, and disruption to normal life. The situation reflects the growing strength of the southwest monsoon as it continues its steady advance across the subcontinent.

Several northeastern states, including Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, are also expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall. An orange alert has been issued for these areas, with authorities advising residents to remain cautious as persistent downpours may trigger waterlogging and localized flooding.

Delhi to wait longer for monsoon arrival

While heavy rain continues to lash eastern and northeastern India, residents of Delhi-NCR will have to wait a little longer for the arrival of the southwest monsoon. According to the latest weather forecast, the national capital is likely to witness the formal onset of the monsoon only during the first week of July.

The city is expected to experience a maximum temperature of around 40 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 26 degrees Celsius. Although humid conditions will persist during the day, isolated showers accompanied by gusty winds in the evening may provide temporary relief from the prevailing heat. Weather experts believe the delayed arrival of the monsoon is due to its slow northward progression despite favourable atmospheric conditions developing over northern India.

Thunderstorms and strong winds across North India

The IMD has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong winds across several northern states, including Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Uttarakhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh, and western Rajasthan. Wind speeds may reach between 40 and 50 kmph, while parts of eastern Rajasthan are likely to experience winds of up to 40 kmph.

In Jharkhand, stronger wind activity has been predicted, with gusts reaching 60 kmph in isolated locations. Authorities have advised people to avoid open fields, stay away from trees and electric poles during thunderstorms, and seek shelter in safe locations whenever severe weather conditions develop.

Monsoon advances towards Central and Northern India

The southwest monsoon is steadily advancing towards central and northern parts of the country. Over the next three to four days, favourable conditions are expected for its further progress into Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, the remaining parts of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. As the monsoon expands its coverage, rainfall activity is likely to increase significantly, offering much-needed relief from the prolonged summer heat in many regions.

Apart from the northeastern states, heavy rainfall is also expected in Bihar, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Konkan and Goa, Kerala, coastal Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and north interior Karnataka. Many low-lying areas in these states may experience waterlogging, while isolated locations remain vulnerable to flash floods.

Heatwave persists in eastern Uttar Pradesh

Despite increasing rainfall in several parts of the country, heatwave conditions continue to affect eastern Uttar Pradesh, where severe hot weather is expected to persist. Some areas of western Uttar Pradesh may also experience heatwave conditions, while parts of Odisha are likely to face uncomfortable hot and humid weather. Health experts have advised people to stay hydrated, avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight during peak afternoon hours, and limit unnecessary outdoor activities.

Meanwhile, temperature trends indicate a gradual rise of two to four degrees Celsius across Maharashtra until June 29, after which no significant change is expected. Central India may also witness a temporary rise in temperatures before a slight decline later in the week.

Fishermen advised to stay away from the sea

The IMD has also warned of rough sea conditions over the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal. Wind speeds over the Arabian Sea may range between 45 and 65 kmph, affecting coastal regions of Konkan, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, and Lakshadweep. Similar conditions are expected over parts of the Bay of Bengal. Fishermen have been strongly advised not to venture into the sea until weather conditions improve.

As weather patterns continue to evolve across the country, authorities have urged citizens and farmers to remain alert, monitor official forecasts, and take necessary precautions against heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and heatwave conditions. With the monsoon expected to advance further in the coming days, significant changes in weather are likely across large parts of India.