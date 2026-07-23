Daily weather tracker: Assam floods submerge 872 villages, landslides worsen Himalayan crisis; several states under Red, Orange and Yellow rain alerts

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also expected over eastern Rajasthan, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, and the northeastern states of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. These regions may receive between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm of rainfall, increasing the likelihood of flash floods, overflowing rivers and localized infrastructure damage.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for several regions, including Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Assam and Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Punjab, Vidarbha, Saurashtra-Kutch and western Rajasthan. These areas are likely to receive heavy rainfall ranging between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm. Some states may also witness thunderstorms, lightning strikes and strong winds during the period.

Western Disturbance intensifies Himalayan weather

An active western disturbance over Jammu and adjoining areas continues to fuel intense rainfall across Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Moisture transported into the western Himalayan region has resulted in persistent showers accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds.

The prolonged rainfall has triggered multiple landslides, blocking roads and national highways while disrupting transportation in mountainous districts. Pilgrimage routes leading to the Vaishno Devi shrine and the Kedarnath temple have also been affected, with authorities temporarily halting movement on unsafe stretches. Restoration work is underway, but travellers have been advised to closely follow official weather advisories before planning journeys to the region.

Assam battles a deepening flood crisis

Assam continues to witness one of the season's most severe flood emergencies as the Brahmaputra River and its tributaries remain in spate. Floodwaters have submerged vast areas across the state, cutting off villages and damaging homes, roads and agricultural land. According to media reports, the disaster has claimed 31 lives so far, while nearly 5.64 lakh people have been affected.