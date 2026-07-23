Daily weather tracker: Assam floods submerge 872 villages, landslides worsen Himalayan crisis; several states under Red, Orange and Yellow rain alerts

India’s southwest monsoon intensifies, bringing heavy rainfall, flood threats, landslides, and weather warnings across multiple states, including Gujarat and Maharashtra.
Gujarat and Maharashtra receive red alerts as extremely heavy rainfall threatens urban areas, infrastructure, agriculture, and public safety across affected regions.
Assam’s flood crisis worsens with thousands displaced, hundreds of villages submerged, and extensive farmland damaged by rising rivers and continuous rainfall.
Himalayan states face dangerous landslides as persistent rains disrupt roads, pilgrimage routes, transportation networks, and daily life in mountainous regions.
Delhi-NCR witnesses cloudy skies and rainfall chances while authorities advise citizens and farmers to follow safety measures during severe weather conditions.
India remains firmly under the grip of an active southwest monsoon, with torrential rainfall triggering floods, landslides and widespread disruption across several regions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest weather update issued on the morning of July 23, 2026, warned of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and parts of the Northeast. The weather system has intensified under the combined influence of the monsoon and an active western disturbance, raising concerns over flooding, transport disruptions and damage to agriculture.
The IMD has issued a red alert for Gujarat and Madhya Maharashtra, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 204.5 mm in isolated areas. Continuous downpours have already caused severe waterlogging in several urban centres, while rivers and reservoirs are witnessing a rapid rise in water levels. Authorities have urged residents in vulnerable locations to remain indoors unless travel is absolutely necessary, as emergency teams remain on standby to respond to any flood-related incidents.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also expected over eastern Rajasthan, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, and the northeastern states of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. These regions may receive between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm of rainfall, increasing the likelihood of flash floods, overflowing rivers and localized infrastructure damage.
The IMD has issued a yellow alert for several regions, including Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Assam and Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Punjab, Vidarbha, Saurashtra-Kutch and western Rajasthan. These areas are likely to receive heavy rainfall ranging between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm. Some states may also witness thunderstorms, lightning strikes and strong winds during the period.
An active western disturbance over Jammu and adjoining areas continues to fuel intense rainfall across Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Moisture transported into the western Himalayan region has resulted in persistent showers accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds.
The prolonged rainfall has triggered multiple landslides, blocking roads and national highways while disrupting transportation in mountainous districts. Pilgrimage routes leading to the Vaishno Devi shrine and the Kedarnath temple have also been affected, with authorities temporarily halting movement on unsafe stretches. Restoration work is underway, but travellers have been advised to closely follow official weather advisories before planning journeys to the region.
Assam continues to witness one of the season's most severe flood emergencies as the Brahmaputra River and its tributaries remain in spate. Floodwaters have submerged vast areas across the state, cutting off villages and damaging homes, roads and agricultural land. According to media reports, the disaster has claimed 31 lives so far, while nearly 5.64 lakh people have been affected.
The worst-hit districts include Sivasagar, Charaideo, Golaghat and Jorhat, where nearly 872 villages remain inundated. More than 24,000 hectares of farmland are submerged, raising serious concerns over crop losses and the livelihoods of thousands of farming families.
Rescue and relief operations are continuing on a large scale. Teams from the Army, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local police are evacuating stranded residents, distributing food and essential supplies, and shifting affected families to safer locations.
Delhi and the National Capital Region are also expected to experience cloudy skies and intermittent rainfall throughout the day. The IMD has forecast maximum temperatures between 29°C and 32°C, while minimum temperatures are likely to remain around 24°C to 25°C. Although temperatures are expected to stay below normal, high humidity levels will continue to create uncomfortable and sticky weather conditions for residents.
The weather department has urged citizens to avoid unnecessary travel during periods of heavy rainfall, particularly in flood-prone and landslide-prone areas. People have been advised not to cross waterlogged roads or fast-flowing streams and to remain alert during thunderstorms and lightning.
Farmers have also been advised to drain excess water from agricultural fields, protect harvested crops and postpone irrigation, fertilizer application and pesticide spraying until weather conditions improve. Livestock should be sheltered in safe, dry locations with adequate fodder and clean drinking water. With the monsoon expected to remain active over the coming days, authorities have appealed to the public to stay informed through official weather updates and follow local administration advisories to minimize risks.