Daily weather tracker: Bay of Bengal stirs again; Orange alert in Rajasthan and Odisha, rain expected across more than 18 states

Heavy Rain Alert: Rajasthan and Odisha face orange alerts as intense rainfall may cause flooding, waterlogging and rising river levels.
Bay System Strengthens: A fresh low-pressure system may develop over the Bay of Bengal, bringing heavy rain to eastern states.
Delhi Faces More Rain: Delhi-NCR may receive moderate to heavy showers, with residents warned about waterlogging, traffic disruptions and strong winds.
Wide Rainfall Expected: Heavy showers are forecast across northern, northeastern, central and southern states, with thunderstorms and gusty winds possible.
Safety Advisory Issued: Authorities urge residents and farmers to avoid risky areas, protect crops and livestock, and monitor official warnings.
The monsoon remained active across large parts of India on Saturday, August 8, as multiple weather systems combined to bring widespread rainfall, thunderstorms and strong winds. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for parts of eastern Rajasthan and Odisha, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in several areas.
Rainfall between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm is possible in isolated locations in the two states. Authorities have urged residents to remain alert, particularly in low-lying and flood-prone areas, where persistent rain could lead to waterlogging and rapidly rising water levels.
A low-pressure area remains active over southwestern Uttar Pradesh and adjoining regions. Its presence, along with the monsoon trough, is expected to maintain rainfall activity across northern and central India.
The monsoon trough currently extends from Anupgarh through the centre of the low-pressure system over southwestern Uttar Pradesh, Satna, Daltonganj and Digha before reaching the east-central Bay of Bengal. A western disturbance is also active, adding to the changing weather pattern over northern India.
Several states, including eastern Uttar Pradesh, eastern Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and parts of the Northeast, are expected to receive heavy rainfall.
Weather conditions are also becoming favourable for the formation of another low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal. A cyclonic circulation is currently active over coastal parts of southern West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh.
The system could develop into a low-pressure area over coastal West Bengal and the northwest Bay of Bengal within the next 12 hours. It is subsequently expected to move towards Gangetic West Bengal, northern Odisha, Jharkhand and northern Chhattisgarh.
The developing system could intensify rainfall activity across these regions, raising concerns over local flooding and waterlogging.
Delhi-NCR is also expected to experience another spell of moderate to heavy rain. The national capital witnessed exceptionally heavy rainfall on Friday, causing severe waterlogging and disrupting traffic across several areas.
The IMD has forecast further rain in Delhi on Saturday, accompanied by winds reaching around 30 kilometres per hour. Temperatures are likely to remain near 33 degrees Celsius during the day and around 28 degrees Celsius at night.
Residents have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel during intense rainfall and exercise caution on waterlogged roads.
Apart from Rajasthan and Odisha, heavy rainfall is likely in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, West Bengal and Sikkim. Kerala, coastal Karnataka, south interior Karnataka, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and parts of Madhya Pradesh are also expected to receive significant rainfall.
Several districts of Uttarakhand, including Nainital, Pithoragarh, Chamoli, Almora, Rudraprayag, Udham Singh Nagar, Pauri Garhwal and Champawat, remain vulnerable to heavy showers.
In Himachal Pradesh, Chamba, Kangra, Sirmaur, Hamirpur, Solan, Kullu, Bilaspur and Shimla could witness heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms.
Rainfall may be accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds. Winds of 40 to 50 kilometres per hour are possible in parts of Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Lakshadweep, northern interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu-Puducherry.
Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, Telangana and West Bengal could experience winds of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour.
Authorities have advised farmers to ensure proper drainage in fields and protect harvested crops from rain. Livestock should be moved to safe shelters during thunderstorms, while people should stay away from wet electrical equipment.
In hilly regions, residents and travellers have been urged to remain alert to landslides and sudden rises in river and stream levels.
With several weather systems remaining active, the rainy spell is likely to continue across many parts of the country. Residents are advised to monitor official weather updates and follow local administrative warnings until conditions improve.