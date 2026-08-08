Daily weather tracker: Bay of Bengal stirs again; Orange alert in Rajasthan and Odisha, rain expected across more than 18 states

The monsoon remained active across large parts of India on Saturday, August 8, as multiple weather systems combined to bring widespread rainfall, thunderstorms and strong winds. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for parts of eastern Rajasthan and Odisha, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in several areas.

Rainfall between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm is possible in isolated locations in the two states. Authorities have urged residents to remain alert, particularly in low-lying and flood-prone areas, where persistent rain could lead to waterlogging and rapidly rising water levels.

Low-pressure area over Uttar Pradesh

A low-pressure area remains active over southwestern Uttar Pradesh and adjoining regions. Its presence, along with the monsoon trough, is expected to maintain rainfall activity across northern and central India.

The monsoon trough currently extends from Anupgarh through the centre of the low-pressure system over southwestern Uttar Pradesh, Satna, Daltonganj and Digha before reaching the east-central Bay of Bengal. A western disturbance is also active, adding to the changing weather pattern over northern India.