Daily weather tracker: Bihar, Rajasthan, Kerala, Odisha, Sikkim among states to receive heavy rainfall

The southwest monsoon may be gradually retreating from parts of the country, but rainfall activity remains vigorous across several states, with thunderstorms, gusty winds and lightning expected in many areas. The India Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rain in Bihar, eastern Rajasthan, Kerala and Mahe, Odisha, Sikkim, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Lakshadweep, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

The affected regions could receive 64.5 to 115.5 millimetres of rain, prompting a yellow alert. The weather system is expected to keep conditions unsettled across eastern, southern and coastal parts of the country.

Low-pressure system may develop

A cyclonic circulation over northern Thailand remains active and is expected to move towards the north Andaman Sea by September 18, 2026. According to the weather outlook, a low-pressure area could develop over the north Andaman Sea by the evening of September 19.

The system may gradually strengthen and move west-northwestwards over the following three to four days. It is expected to head towards the southern Odisha and northern Andhra Pradesh coasts, potentially increasing rainfall activity along coastal areas.

The monsoon trough is also contributing to the unsettled weather. It currently extends through Phalodi, Ajmer, Shivpuri, Khajuraho, Dehri, Purulia and Digha before continuing southeastwards towards the northwest Bay of Bengal. Along with a western disturbance, the trough could trigger changes in weather conditions over parts of northwest and central India.

Delhi-NCR could see rain

Delhi and the National Capital Region are also likely to experience active weather. Partly cloudy skies are expected, with several areas potentially receiving light to moderate rainfall.

The maximum temperature is likely to remain around 35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum could hover near 25°C. Although showers may bring temporary relief from the heat, high humidity could continue to make conditions uncomfortable.

Rainfall may also affect traffic movement, particularly where water accumulates on roads and in low-lying areas. Residents may therefore experience brief disruptions during heavier spells.

Thunderstorms and gusty winds

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong winds are expected in several parts of the country. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands and parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal may experience winds of 40 to 50 kilometres per hour during thunderstorms.

Winds of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour are also possible in parts of Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Konkan and Goa, Odisha, Rajasthan, Telangana, West Bengal, Sikkim and western Madhya Pradesh.

Lightning activity has also been forecast in parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Uttarakhand.

Heat persists in parts of South India

Despite widespread rainfall forecasts, temperatures remain unusually high in several regions. Maximum temperatures in parts of Marathwada and Rayalaseema were more than 5.1°C above normal. Similar departures were recorded in parts of Madhya Maharashtra, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, and north and south interior Karnataka.

Kerala and Mahe are also expected to experience hot and humid conditions, with elevated moisture adding to discomfort.

On September 17, the highest maximum temperature recorded in the country's plains was 40.9°C at Nellore in Andhra Pradesh. The lowest minimum temperature among the plains was 17°C at Haflong in Assam.

Advisory for farmers and residents

The continuing spell of rain could lead to waterlogging in agricultural fields and low-lying areas. Farmers have been advised to ensure proper drainage, protect harvested crops and keep stored grain and agricultural equipment in safe, covered locations.

People should avoid open areas, fields and trees during thunderstorms and lightning. Residents are advised to remain indoors during severe weather, monitor local weather warnings and avoid unnecessary travel during periods of intense rain.

Although the southwest monsoon is entering its withdrawal phase, the developing weather systems suggest that rainfall will remain an important feature across several parts of India in the coming days.