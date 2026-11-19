A severe cyclonic storm, Akvan, is expected to make landfall along India's eastern coast on November 20, bringing heavy rainfall and strong winds to Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. Meanwhile, parts of northern India are likely to experience dense fog and falling temperatures.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast issued on November 19, the cyclone is expected to cross the coast between Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh and Puri in Odisha around noon on November 20, with winds of 90–100 km/h, gusting to 110 km/h.

Authorities have warned of possible damage to houses, power lines, trees and communication networks.

Cyclone moves northwards over Bay of Bengal

At 9pm on November 18, Akvan was centred over the west-central Bay of Bengal, moving northwards at about 5 km/h.

The storm was approximately 470 km from Narsapur, 490 km from Kalingapatnam, 580 km from Gopalpur and 640 km from Puri.

Coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha have been placed on alert, with emergency response teams mobilised ahead of the cyclone's expected arrival.

Heavy rainfall alerts across eastern India

The IMD has issued orange and red alerts for parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, warning of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 204.5 mm in some areas.

Odisha could also experience thunderstorms, lightning and winds of 50–60 km/h, while Gangetic West Bengal may receive heavy rainfall and winds reaching 40–50 km/h.

Yellow alerts have been issued for Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, where heavy rainfall of 64.5–115.5 mm and thunderstorms are forecast.

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands may also experience gusty winds of 30–40 km/h.

Odisha evacuates 50,000; schools closed

Nearly 50,000 people have reportedly been evacuated from vulnerable areas of Odisha ahead of the cyclone.

The state has identified around 3,000 cyclone shelters, of which 448 have been made operational.

Schools and anganwadi centres have been ordered to remain closed from November 19 to 21 in six districts: Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Kandhamal.

The closures apply to government, government-aided and private schools.

Around 60 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams and 14 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed.

Andhra Pradesh has placed its disaster response teams and fire services on standby.

Authorities are also taking precautions to protect electricity infrastructure and other essential services from strong winds and flooding.

The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the southwest, northwest, west-central and east-central Bay of Bengal. Coastal residents have been urged to follow official warnings and evacuation instructions.

Dense fog forecast across northern India

Meanwhile, dense fog is forecast in Delhi, Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana between November 19 and 22, potentially reducing visibility.

A weak western disturbance, combined with prevailing winter conditions, is expected to influence the weather across northern India.

Temperatures have been falling across the northern hills and plains, with colder mornings and evenings.

On November 18, Adampur in Punjab recorded a minimum temperature of 6.8°C, while Rajkot in Gujarat registered a maximum of 36.3°C.

Minimum temperatures were also below normal in parts of Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

With Cyclone Akvan approaching the eastern coast and fog expected across the north, authorities have urged residents to monitor weather advisories over the coming days.