Daily weather tracker: Deep depression makes landfall near Digha, triggers Red alert across Eastern India

A powerful deep depression crosses near Digha, moving inland toward Odisha, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh with widespread heavy rainfall warnings.

Odisha and Chhattisgarh receive red alerts as extremely heavy rainfall, flooding risks, and hazardous weather conditions threaten several districts.

Active monsoon conditions bring heavy showers, thunderstorms, and gusty winds across more than 20 states, affecting daily life and travel.

Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh witness intense rainfall, raising concerns over landslides, flash floods, road disruptions, and emergency situations.

Weather officials urge citizens, farmers, and fishermen to remain cautious, avoid unnecessary travel, and follow local administration instructions.

A deep depression that formed over the northwest Bay of Bengal made landfall near Digha on the West Bengal coast shortly after midnight, setting off a chain of intense weather events across eastern and central India. According to the latest weather update issued on July 28, 2026, the system crossed the coastline between 12:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. and was centered over north coastal Odisha and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal by early morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the weather system is now moving west-northwest toward northern Odisha, southern Jharkhand, and northern Chhattisgarh, bringing widespread heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds to more than 20 states.

Heavy rainfall expected along the system’s path

Meteorologists have warned that the deep depression is likely to remain active over land during the next 24 hours, resulting in intense rainfall over Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, and neighboring regions. Several districts in Odisha and Chhattisgarh have been placed under a red alert due to the likelihood of extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 204.5 mm in isolated locations. Authorities have cautioned that low-lying areas could experience severe waterlogging, while overflowing rivers and streams may lead to flash floods in vulnerable regions.