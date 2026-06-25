Daily weather tracker: Delhi-NCR sweats under humid heat as 17 states brace for rain and storms; floods in Arunachal leave several injured and missing

Severe weather has already led to tragic consequences in Arunachal Pradesh, where flash floods triggered by intense rainfall in the Keyi Panyor district resulted in one fatality, several injuries, and multiple people reported missing. Rescue and relief operations are currently underway as authorities assess the damage caused by sudden water surges.

Heavy rainfall is also expected in parts of Odisha, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, coastal Karnataka, Telangana, and sub-Himalayan West Bengal, where thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds are likely to continue. Wind speeds in some areas may reach up to 50-60 km/h, raising concerns about temporary disruptions and localized damage.

Delhi-NCR braces for humid and uncomfortable heat

In contrast to the rain-affected regions, Delhi-NCR continues to experience intense humidity and rising discomfort levels. The absence of full monsoon activity has allowed moisture to build up in the atmosphere, creating sticky and oppressive weather conditions. Daytime temperatures are expected to hover around 39°C, while nighttime temperatures remain close to 27°C.

Meteorologists have warned that this could be one of the most humid days of the week for the national capital region. Although thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds of 40-50 km/h are possible, they are unlikely to bring significant relief from the prevailing heat. Residents have been advised to avoid prolonged exposure to outdoor conditions, particularly during peak afternoon hours, and to exercise caution near unstable structures during windy spells.

Heatwave persists in Eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar

While many parts of India prepare for increased rainfall, heatwave conditions continue to affect Bihar, eastern Uttar Pradesh, and parts of eastern Madhya Pradesh. Several areas in these states reported above-normal temperatures over the past 24 hours, with intense dry winds exacerbating heat stress.