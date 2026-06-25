Daily weather tracker: Delhi-NCR sweats under humid heat as 17 states brace for rain and storms; floods in Arunachal leave several injured and missing

· Monsoon is advancing slowly across India, bringing rain, thunderstorms, and weather alerts across seventeen states with varying intensity conditions
· Delhi-NCR continues facing humid and uncomfortable heat as monsoon arrival is delayed, causing sticky weather and rising moisture levels
· Heatwave conditions persist in Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh, with temperatures remaining significantly above normal and affecting daily life severely
· Heavy rainfall in northeastern states caused flooding in Arunachal Pradesh, resulting in casualties, injuries, and ongoing rescue operations underway
· Several regions expect thunderstorms, strong winds, and rain as the weather department issues warnings urging citizens to remain cautious
Weather conditions across India continue to show sharp contrasts as the southwest monsoon makes gradual progress northwards. While several states in the eastern, central, and northeastern regions are witnessing heavy rainfall and stormy conditions, large parts of northwestern India, including Delhi-NCR, remain trapped in humid heat. At the same time, heatwave conditions persist in parts of Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh, highlighting the uneven nature of the monsoon’s arrival this year.
According to the latest weather assessment, the southwest monsoon is steadily advancing, driven by active atmospheric circulation over central and adjoining northern India. A combination of western disturbance activity over parts of northwest India and moisture-laden winds from the Bay of Bengal has created conditions favorable for thunderstorms and rainfall in several regions.
The monsoon has already made inroads into central India, and its northern boundary currently stretches across regions such as Surat, Indore, Mandla, Daltonganj, and Motihari. Meteorologists indicate that conditions remain favorable for further advancement over the next few days, potentially covering additional parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.
A significant weather system continues to impact eastern, central, and northeastern India, where heavy rainfall warnings have been issued. States such as Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are experiencing intense rainfall activity, with some regions placed under orange and yellow alerts due to the risk of flooding and landslides.
Severe weather has already led to tragic consequences in Arunachal Pradesh, where flash floods triggered by intense rainfall in the Keyi Panyor district resulted in one fatality, several injuries, and multiple people reported missing. Rescue and relief operations are currently underway as authorities assess the damage caused by sudden water surges.
Heavy rainfall is also expected in parts of Odisha, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, coastal Karnataka, Telangana, and sub-Himalayan West Bengal, where thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds are likely to continue. Wind speeds in some areas may reach up to 50-60 km/h, raising concerns about temporary disruptions and localized damage.
In contrast to the rain-affected regions, Delhi-NCR continues to experience intense humidity and rising discomfort levels. The absence of full monsoon activity has allowed moisture to build up in the atmosphere, creating sticky and oppressive weather conditions. Daytime temperatures are expected to hover around 39°C, while nighttime temperatures remain close to 27°C.
Meteorologists have warned that this could be one of the most humid days of the week for the national capital region. Although thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds of 40-50 km/h are possible, they are unlikely to bring significant relief from the prevailing heat. Residents have been advised to avoid prolonged exposure to outdoor conditions, particularly during peak afternoon hours, and to exercise caution near unstable structures during windy spells.
While many parts of India prepare for increased rainfall, heatwave conditions continue to affect Bihar, eastern Uttar Pradesh, and parts of eastern Madhya Pradesh. Several areas in these states reported above-normal temperatures over the past 24 hours, with intense dry winds exacerbating heat stress.
In Uttar Pradesh’s Banda region, temperatures soared to 44.2°C, marking one of the highest readings in the country recently. Meteorologists note that until the monsoon fully establishes itself in these regions, hot and dry air masses will continue to dominate daytime conditions, resulting in “warm nights” as well.
Authorities have issued advisories urging people to stay hydrated, avoid direct sunlight during peak hours, and take necessary precautions to prevent heat-related illnesses.
Weather experts predict that temperature patterns across India will remain variable over the coming days. While northern and western regions may experience a slight rise in temperatures between June 26 and 28, central India is expected to witness a gradual cooling trend as rainfall activity increases. Maharashtra may also see temporary fluctuations before stabilising later in the month.
Overall, meteorological conditions suggest that most parts of the country will not experience extreme temperature changes until the end of June, although localized variations will persist depending on rainfall distribution.
The India Meteorological Department indicates that monsoon activity is likely to intensify in early July, bringing wider relief to northern India from heat and humidity. However, until then, the country will continue to witness a patchwork of weather extremes-ranging from heavy rain and thunderstorms in some regions to heatwave conditions in others.
Authorities have advised citizens and farmers to remain alert, follow weather updates, and take necessary precautions as India moves through this transitional phase of the monsoon season.