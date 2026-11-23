Winter chill intensifies across northern India as a western disturbance affects the Himalayan states.
Delhi-NCR faces morning fog and persistent air pollution, with minimum temperatures of 11–13°C.
IMD issues yellow alert for heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.
Thunderstorms and gusty winds of up to 50 km/h forecast in parts of southern India.
Rain expected across northeastern states until November 24, while dense fog threatens visibility in Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha.
Winter conditions are strengthening across northern India, with falling temperatures and fog expected in several states, while parts of southern and northeastern India face heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin issued on November 23, 2026, a western disturbance is influencing weather across the Himalayan region, while separate weather systems are bringing rain to southern and northeastern states.
A western disturbance is affecting Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, with snowfall and rainfall in higher-altitude areas contributing to lower temperatures.
Jammu and Kashmir is expected to experience cold mornings and nights, although no widespread heavy rain or snowfall warning is currently in place.
Himachal Pradesh is likely to remain largely dry, with temperatures continuing to fall in higher-altitude areas.
In Uttarakhand, cold mornings and evenings are expected, with fog and mist reported in Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, Nainital and Dehradun.
Parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh may receive isolated light to moderate rainfall, while most of the state is likely to remain dry. Morning fog and falling temperatures could affect visibility in several districts.
Delhi and the surrounding National Capital Region (NCR) are experiencing cooler temperatures, morning fog and persistent air pollution.
The IMD has forecast maximum temperatures of 24–26°C and minimum temperatures of 11–13°C in Delhi. Daytime temperatures could remain 1.6–3°C below normal.
Northwesterly winds of around 15 km/h are expected during the morning.
Fog, combined with air pollution, could reduce visibility and affect early-morning travel.
The IMD has issued a yellow alert for isolated heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, with some areas expected to receive 64.5–115.5 mm of rain.
Parts of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh could also experience thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 40–50 km/h.
The Andaman and Nicobar Islands may experience thunderstorms and winds of 30–40 km/h.
An upper-air cyclonic circulation over Assam and neighbouring areas is expected to bring isolated light to moderate rainfall to Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura between November 23 and 24.
Dense fog is also forecast in parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and northeastern India, potentially affecting road and rail travel.
During the 24 hours preceding the latest IMD bulletin, Dimapur in Nagaland and parts of Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura recorded around 30 mm of rainfall.
Dhubri in Assam and Paradip Port in Odisha received approximately 20 mm each.
On November 22, Madurai in Tamil Nadu recorded a maximum temperature of 36.1°C, while Jalgaon in Maharashtra registered a minimum of 8°C, among the lowest temperatures across the plains.
The IMD expects no major weather changes across western and central India over the coming week.
With November drawing to a close, fog and falling temperatures are expected to remain the main concerns in northern India, while heavy rainfall and thunderstorms could affect parts of the south and northeast.