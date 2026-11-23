A western disturbance is affecting Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, with snowfall and rainfall in higher-altitude areas contributing to lower temperatures.

Jammu and Kashmir is expected to experience cold mornings and nights, although no widespread heavy rain or snowfall warning is currently in place.

Himachal Pradesh is likely to remain largely dry, with temperatures continuing to fall in higher-altitude areas.

In Uttarakhand, cold mornings and evenings are expected, with fog and mist reported in Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, Nainital and Dehradun.

Parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh may receive isolated light to moderate rainfall, while most of the state is likely to remain dry. Morning fog and falling temperatures could affect visibility in several districts.