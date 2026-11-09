Daily weather tracker: Dense fog grips North India; heavy rain forecast for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

Dense fog across northern India, heavy rainfall in parts of the south and fresh snowfall in the Himalayas are expected this week as several weather systems influence conditions across the country.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast issued on November 9, 2026, two cyclonic circulations and an approaching western disturbance could bring rain, thunderstorms, gusty winds and snowfall to several regions between November 9 and 15.

Fog reduces visibility across Delhi-NCR and northern plains

Dense fog is likely to remain a concern across Delhi-NCR and neighbouring states, where poor visibility could disrupt road and rail travel.

Very dense fog was recorded in parts of Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi at 5.30 am on November 9. Eastern Uttar Pradesh experienced moderate to dense fog, while reduced visibility was reported in parts of Punjab and Uttarakhand.

Persistent air pollution could add to difficulties for residents of Delhi-NCR. Motorists have been advised to drive cautiously, maintain safe distances and use fog lights where necessary.

Western disturbance to bring rain and snow to Himalayas

A fresh western disturbance is expected to affect the western Himalayan region from November 10, bringing rain and snowfall to Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand could receive rain on November 9 and 10, followed by another spell between November 13 and 15. Rain and snowfall are forecast for Jammu and Kashmir and adjoining areas around November 12 and 13.

Himachal Pradesh may receive rainfall between November 11 and 15, while parts of Punjab could experience light to moderate showers from November 12 to 15.

Thunderstorms, lightning and winds of 40–50 km/h, with gusts reaching 60 km/h, are also possible across affected areas during the week.

Heavy rain forecast for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andaman Islands

Isolated heavy rainfall is forecast for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal as weather systems influence southern India.

An upper-air cyclonic circulation over southeastern Bangladesh and adjoining areas, along with a trough extending across southern Tamil Nadu, Kerala and the Arabian Sea, is expected to influence rainfall.

Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep could experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30–40 km/h.

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are also likely to receive widespread rainfall, with heavy showers possible in some areas between November 9 and 13.

Rain likely across eastern and northeastern states

Several eastern states could receive scattered rainfall during the week.

West Bengal and Sikkim may experience showers between November 9 and 12, Jharkhand on November 10 and 11, Bihar on November 11 and Odisha between November 10 and 12.

In the northeast, rain is forecast for Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya between November 9 and 12. Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura could receive showers through November 13.

Maximum temperatures across eastern India are expected to fall by 2–3°C over the next two to three days before stabilising.

On November 8, Karwar in Karnataka recorded the country's highest maximum temperature at 39.2°C, while Mandi in Himachal Pradesh recorded a minimum of 10°C.

With dense fog affecting the northern plains and rain and snowfall forecast elsewhere, the IMD's outlook points to unsettled weather across several parts of India in the coming days.