Daily weather tracker: Depression over Jharkhand triggers very heavy rain alert across several states; check your city’s weather forecast

Summary
Depression over Jharkhand triggers heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, raising flooding concerns across Bihar, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and neighbouring states.
Delhi-NCR may receive heavy showers as temperatures remain high, offering relief from humidity while increasing risks of traffic disruption.
IMD warns of thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds across several states, urging residents to remain indoors during severe weather.
Farmers advised to protect harvested crops, ensure field drainage and postpone agricultural activities until heavy rainfall conditions improve.
Widespread monsoon activity expected to continue, with authorities urging people to monitor weather alerts and avoid vulnerable low-lying areas.
The monsoon remained active across large parts of India on Tuesday as a depression over Jharkhand and adjoining areas of northwest Bengal intensified the threat of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. According to the latest weather update issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on August 18, the system was located around 100 kilometres northeast of Ranchi at 5:30 am and was moving west-northwestwards.
The weather system is expected to travel further towards Jharkhand and Bihar during the next 24 hours, triggering widespread rainfall and thunderstorms. An associated cyclonic circulation in the upper atmosphere is also contributing to increased weather activity across several regions.
Jharkhand is likely to remain at the centre of the weather system, with several districts facing the possibility of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. Rainfall exceeding 204.5 mm has been forecast in some areas, prompting orange to red-category warnings.
The intense downpour could cause waterlogging in low-lying areas and disrupt normal life. Rivers, streams and other water bodies may rise rapidly, increasing the risk of local flooding. Authorities have urged residents to avoid vulnerable areas and remain attentive to official warnings.
Strong winds accompanied by thunderstorms are also expected in parts of the state. Residents have been advised to stay indoors during lightning and avoid standing near trees, electric poles or other exposed structures.
The depression is also expected to affect Bihar, Chhattisgarh, eastern Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh and western Uttar Pradesh. Several areas could receive between 115.6 and 204.4 mm of rainfall, leading to orange alerts.
Heavy rain is also likely over eastern Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, West Bengal and Sikkim. Parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura may continue to experience spells of heavy rainfall.
The widespread activity could result in waterlogging, reduced visibility, road disruptions and difficulties for commuters. Local authorities and residents in vulnerable areas have been advised to monitor weather warnings closely.
Delhi-NCR, which experienced mostly sunny conditions over the past two days, may finally receive some relief from the heat and humidity. The capital recorded a minimum temperature of 27.8 degrees Celsius on Monday, while the maximum temperature climbed to around 35.8 degrees.
The IMD has forecast a minimum temperature of about 25 degrees and a maximum of 34 degrees Celsius for Tuesday. Heavy rainfall is possible in parts of Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh, where a yellow alert has been issued.
Although showers could bring temporary relief, intense rainfall may also cause traffic congestion and waterlogging on roads. Commuters should therefore remain prepared for sudden changes in weather conditions.
Rainfall will not be the only concern. Thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds are likely across several states. Winds of 40 to 50 kilometres per hour may affect parts of Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, north interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu-Puducherry.
Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana and West Bengal could experience winds reaching 30 to 40 kilometres per hour. Lightning remains another significant hazard, particularly in open areas.
The adverse weather has also raised concerns for farmers. Farmers have been advised to ensure proper drainage in fields, protect harvested crops and keep agricultural equipment in safe, dry locations. Spraying pesticides or fertilisers during heavy rainfall should be avoided.
Livestock should also be moved to secure shelters, while essential agricultural operations should preferably be postponed until conditions improve.
The active monsoon system is expected to keep weather conditions unsettled across several parts of the country. With heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds posing multiple risks, residents should follow official advisories and avoid unnecessary travel during severe weather.
The coming days could bring further rainfall activity, making preparedness and timely local weather updates crucial for communities, commuters and farmers alike.