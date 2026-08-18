Daily weather tracker: Depression over Jharkhand triggers very heavy rain alert across several states; check your city’s weather forecast

The monsoon remained active across large parts of India on Tuesday as a depression over Jharkhand and adjoining areas of northwest Bengal intensified the threat of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. According to the latest weather update issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on August 18, the system was located around 100 kilometres northeast of Ranchi at 5:30 am and was moving west-northwestwards.

The weather system is expected to travel further towards Jharkhand and Bihar during the next 24 hours, triggering widespread rainfall and thunderstorms. An associated cyclonic circulation in the upper atmosphere is also contributing to increased weather activity across several regions.

Jharkhand faces the greatest rainfall threat

Jharkhand is likely to remain at the centre of the weather system, with several districts facing the possibility of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. Rainfall exceeding 204.5 mm has been forecast in some areas, prompting orange to red-category warnings.

The intense downpour could cause waterlogging in low-lying areas and disrupt normal life. Rivers, streams and other water bodies may rise rapidly, increasing the risk of local flooding. Authorities have urged residents to avoid vulnerable areas and remain attentive to official warnings.