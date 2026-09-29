Daily weather tracker: Depression weakens over Myanmar, heavy rain forecast across Northeast and South India

A weather system that developed as a Deep Depression over the coastal areas of Myanmar has weakened into a Depression, but its influence is expected to continue over parts of the Northeast, southern India and the Bay of Bengal. According to the latest weather update, the system moved north-northwestwards at a speed of 28 kmph during the past six hours before weakening.

At 5:30 am on September 29, the Depression was located over Myanmar and adjoining areas of the east-central and northeast Bay of Bengal. The system is expected to continue moving north-northwestwards and may weaken further into a well-marked low-pressure area by the evening.

System to move towards Bangladesh and Northeast

The weather system is likely to continue moving towards southeast Bangladesh and adjoining areas of Myanmar, Mizoram, Tripura and the northeast Bay of Bengal during the following 24 hours. It is expected to gradually weaken as it moves further inland.