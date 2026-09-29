Daily weather tracker: Depression weakens over Myanmar, heavy rain forecast across Northeast and South India

Summary
Depression weakens over Myanmar, likely becoming a well-marked low-pressure area by evening, while weather activity continues across nearby regions.
Northeast India braces for heavy rainfall as Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura and neighbouring states remain vulnerable to thunderstorms.
Southern India may receive heavy showers, with Tamil Nadu and Karnataka facing thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds in several areas.
Rough seas expected over northeast Bay of Bengal, with winds reaching 65 kmph; fishermen advised to remain cautious and monitor warnings.
Southwest monsoon withdrawal continues across northern and western India, while temperatures fluctuate and farmers face weather-related crop protection concerns.
A weather system that developed as a Deep Depression over the coastal areas of Myanmar has weakened into a Depression, but its influence is expected to continue over parts of the Northeast, southern India and the Bay of Bengal. According to the latest weather update, the system moved north-northwestwards at a speed of 28 kmph during the past six hours before weakening.
At 5:30 am on September 29, the Depression was located over Myanmar and adjoining areas of the east-central and northeast Bay of Bengal. The system is expected to continue moving north-northwestwards and may weaken further into a well-marked low-pressure area by the evening.
The weather system is likely to continue moving towards southeast Bangladesh and adjoining areas of Myanmar, Mizoram, Tripura and the northeast Bay of Bengal during the following 24 hours. It is expected to gradually weaken as it moves further inland.
Despite the weakening system, its moisture and associated weather conditions could trigger rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds across several areas. Residents in affected regions have been advised to closely monitor the latest weather updates and local warnings.
Several northeastern states are likely to experience heavy rainfall on September 29. The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rain at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. Heavy rainfall is also possible over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
A yellow alert has been issued for areas likely to receive heavy rain, with rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm expected at isolated locations. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds may accompany the rainfall in some places.
The weather system is also expected to influence parts of southern India. Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over South Interior Karnataka as well as Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.
Tamil Nadu and adjoining areas may experience thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds. Rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm is possible at isolated locations. Andhra Pradesh, Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe, Konkan and Goa, and Odisha may also witness thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds.
Strong surface winds are likely at isolated places over Andhra Pradesh, adding to the weather-related risks in exposed areas.
Weather conditions are also expected to remain unsettled over parts of central India. Madhya Maharashtra may experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph at isolated locations.
Madhya Pradesh may also see isolated lightning activity. People are advised to avoid open areas during thunderstorms and remain in safe shelters until the weather improves.
Weather conditions are expected to remain rough over parts of the Bay of Bengal. Squally winds with speeds of 45 to 55 kmph, gusting up to 65 kmph, are likely along and off the northern Myanmar and Bangladesh coasts and adjoining parts of the northeast Bay of Bengal.
Fishermen and operators of small boats should exercise caution and check the latest marine weather warnings before venturing into the sea.
The southwest monsoon is continuing its withdrawal from several parts of the country. The withdrawal line is extending across parts of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, indicating a gradual reduction in monsoon activity over many areas.
However, local weather systems may continue to produce rain and thunderstorms in some regions. A cyclonic circulation is also present over central parts of West Rajasthan, with an associated trough in the middle and upper levels of the atmosphere.
Temperatures continue to fluctuate across the country. Maximum temperatures in some parts of Assam and Meghalaya were more than 5.1 degrees Celsius above normal, while minimum temperatures were also significantly above normal at isolated places in Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh.
On September 28, Phalodi in Rajasthan recorded the highest maximum temperature among the plains at 39.4 degrees Celsius. Dehradun-Mokampur in Uttarakhand recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 14.9 degrees Celsius.
Farmers should take precautions to protect standing and harvested crops from heavy rain and strong winds. Waterlogged fields should be drained wherever necessary, while harvested produce should be moved to safe and dry locations. Agricultural spraying should preferably be postponed until weather conditions improve.
During thunderstorms, people should avoid open fields, trees, electricity poles and other exposed locations. Unnecessary travel should also be avoided during severe weather. Farmers and outdoor workers should stay indoors or move to a safe shelter whenever lightning activity is observed.