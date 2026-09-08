Daily weather tracker: Flood crisis deepens in Bihar as rain alerts remain in force across India

The flood situation in Bihar has turned increasingly critical as swollen rivers continue to inundate residential areas, roads and villages across several districts. The Ganga, Gandak, Punpun and Kosi rivers are flowing at dangerous levels, leaving thousands of families struggling with disrupted transport, damaged homes and limited access to essential supplies.

Bhagalpur, Munger, Khagaria, Lakhisarai and Patna are among the areas facing significant difficulties. In several locations, roads have disappeared beneath floodwater, while villages have been cut off from district headquarters. Singhkund village in Bhagalpur has reportedly been surrounded by water, effectively turning it into an island. In Khagaria, residents have been using boats to move livestock to safer locations, while thousands of families in Munger continue to cope with difficult conditions.

Authorities have established relief camps and community kitchens and are using boats to reach affected residents. However, ensuring adequate food, shelter, sanitation and transportation remains a major challenge as floodwaters continue to affect daily life.

Rain and thunderstorm warning

Despite the flood emergency, weather conditions across Bihar remain active. The Patna Meteorological Centre has issued a yellow alert for 19 districts, warning of rain, thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds. Northern parts of the state are expected to remain particularly vulnerable.

Some areas of north-west Bihar could experience winds reaching 30 to 40 kilometres per hour, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. Residents have been advised to avoid open spaces and take shelter in secure buildings whenever severe weather develops.

Heavy rain expected in East and Northeast

The eastern and northeastern parts of the country are likely to remain among the main centres of rainfall activity. Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura may receive heavy showers, while parts of West Bengal and Sikkim are also expected to witness significant rainfall.