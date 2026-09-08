Daily weather tracker: Flood crisis deepens in Bihar as rain alerts remain in force across India

Summary
Severe flooding disrupts homes, roads and village connectivity across Bihar as swollen rivers threaten thousands of families and livestock.
Heavy rainfall is forecast across eastern and northeastern India, with thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds posing significant risks.
Delhi-NCR may see reduced rainfall today, while cloudy skies, rising temperatures and increasing humidity could bring warmer conditions.
Monsoon activity is weakening across Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, bringing gradually drier conditions to several northern areas.
Farmers should protect harvested crops, drain waterlogged fields and avoid outdoor work during thunderstorms, lightning, heavy rain and strong winds.
The flood situation in Bihar has turned increasingly critical as swollen rivers continue to inundate residential areas, roads and villages across several districts. The Ganga, Gandak, Punpun and Kosi rivers are flowing at dangerous levels, leaving thousands of families struggling with disrupted transport, damaged homes and limited access to essential supplies.
Bhagalpur, Munger, Khagaria, Lakhisarai and Patna are among the areas facing significant difficulties. In several locations, roads have disappeared beneath floodwater, while villages have been cut off from district headquarters. Singhkund village in Bhagalpur has reportedly been surrounded by water, effectively turning it into an island. In Khagaria, residents have been using boats to move livestock to safer locations, while thousands of families in Munger continue to cope with difficult conditions.
Authorities have established relief camps and community kitchens and are using boats to reach affected residents. However, ensuring adequate food, shelter, sanitation and transportation remains a major challenge as floodwaters continue to affect daily life.
Despite the flood emergency, weather conditions across Bihar remain active. The Patna Meteorological Centre has issued a yellow alert for 19 districts, warning of rain, thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds. Northern parts of the state are expected to remain particularly vulnerable.
Some areas of north-west Bihar could experience winds reaching 30 to 40 kilometres per hour, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. Residents have been advised to avoid open spaces and take shelter in secure buildings whenever severe weather develops.
The eastern and northeastern parts of the country are likely to remain among the main centres of rainfall activity. Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura may receive heavy showers, while parts of West Bengal and Sikkim are also expected to witness significant rainfall.
The India Meteorological Department has forecast rainfall of between 64.5 and 115.5 millimetres in some locations. Eastern Madhya Pradesh and eastern Uttar Pradesh could also receive heavy rain, with thunderstorms and lightning posing additional risks.
Strong winds and lightning are also possible in parts of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim. Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and parts of the northeastern states may also experience thunderstorms and lightning.
In Delhi-NCR, rainfall activity is expected to decline from September 8. The capital is likely to remain partly cloudy, but prolonged rain is considered less likely. The maximum temperature may reach around 35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum could remain near 26 degrees.
With rainfall decreasing, residents may experience increasing humidity and warmer conditions. The changing weather pattern suggests that the recent spell of frequent showers could gradually give way to more stable and relatively dry conditions.
The monsoon is gradually weakening over north-western India. Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and several parts of Uttar Pradesh are likely to witness a reduction in rainfall during the coming days. However, meteorologists have cautioned that this should not yet be interpreted as the complete withdrawal of the monsoon.
Central, eastern and northeastern India are expected to continue receiving rainfall, with local weather systems capable of producing sudden changes in conditions.
Several parts of the country are experiencing temperatures above normal levels. Maximum temperatures in many areas of Himachal Pradesh were 1.6 to 3 degrees Celsius above normal, while parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal also experienced heightened heat.
On September 7, Vellore in Tamil Nadu recorded the country's highest maximum temperature at 39.9 degrees Celsius. Haflong in Assam recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 17.5 degrees.
Farmers have been advised to protect harvested crops by storing them in dry, secure locations and to ensure proper drainage wherever water has accumulated in fields. Spraying fertilisers, pesticides or other agricultural chemicals should be avoided during rain and strong winds.
People working in fields should immediately move to safe shelter when thunderstorms or lightning occur. Livestock should also be moved away from exposed areas.
With flooding persisting in Bihar and unsettled weather continuing across large parts of the country, residents are being urged to closely follow local weather warnings and take timely precautions against heavy rain, lightning, strong winds and rising floodwaters.