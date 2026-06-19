Daily weather tracker: Heat holds over Delhi-NCR while Northeast braces for very heavy rain

Residents of Delhi-NCR are likely to endure several more days of oppressive heat as the southwest monsoon continues its slow advance across the country.

Despite forecasts of light rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds, meteorologists say significant relief from soaring temperatures is unlikely in the immediate future. Delhi’s maximum temperature is expected to hover between 40 degrees Celsius (°C) and 42°C, while the minimum may remain around 28°C.

Strong sunshine, hot winds and rising humidity have made outdoor activity increasingly uncomfortable. Although partly cloudy skies and isolated showers may temporarily lower temperatures, overall heat stress is expected to persist.

Delhi-NCR is facing severe heat, with temperatures reaching 42C and only limited relief expected despite the possibility of light rain and gusty winds. Apart from Delhi, several other regions remain vulnerable to heatwave conditions.

Parts of Maharashtra, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh are likely to experience hot and dry weather accompanied by heatwave-like conditions. At the same time, coastal and eastern regions, including Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Konkan and Goa, are expected to face uncomfortable humidity levels.

Weather officials have advised people to avoid prolonged exposure to the sun during peak afternoon hours, stay hydrated and wear light-coloured clothing. Children, elderly people and those with existing health conditions are particularly vulnerable to extreme heat and have been advised to take additional precautions.

While north India continues to grapple with intense heat, several northeastern states are preparing for heavy to very heavy rainfall. Weather officials have issued an orange alert for Assam, Meghalaya, Sikkim and the sub-Himalayan regions of West Bengal, where rainfall totals could exceed 150mm in some places.

Significant rainfall is also forecast across Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. Authorities have warned that prolonged downpours may lead to waterlogging in low-lying areas, disruption to transport and an increased risk of landslides in hilly regions.

Residents have been advised to remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary travel during periods of intense rainfall. Heavy showers are also expected in parts of Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, where weather conditions could affect daily life and local infrastructure.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued widespread warnings for thunderstorms, lightning strikes and strong winds across several states.

Parts of Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Kerala, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal may witness rain accompanied by gusty winds and thunderstorm activity.

Particular concern has been expressed for Bihar and eastern Rajasthan, where wind speeds may reach up to 70 kilometres per hour. Similar conditions are expected in Jharkhand, Odisha and western Madhya Pradesh.

In western Rajasthan, dust storms driven by strong winds could further reduce visibility and create hazardous conditions. Isolated hailstorms are likely in parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir, posing risks to crops, property and transport.

Monsoon moves slowly

Meteorologists attribute the current weather pattern to the influence of a western disturbance active in the middle levels of the atmosphere, along with cyclonic circulations over different parts of the country.

These systems are generating varied weather conditions, ranging from intense heat to heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. Although the southwest monsoon has not advanced as rapidly as expected, it continues to move gradually northwards.

The monsoon has already reached parts of Maharashtra, Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar and areas near the Nepal border. Weather experts expect it to advance further into parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Telangana over the next four to five days.

The progress of the monsoon is being closely monitored by farmers, as the sowing of kharif crops depends heavily on timely rainfall. Adequate precipitation in the coming weeks could accelerate agricultural activity across large parts of the country.

As India experiences a sharp contrast between scorching temperatures and torrential rain, authorities continue to urge people to follow weather advisories closely. With thunderstorms, heavy rainfall, heatwaves and lightning threats affecting different regions simultaneously, preparedness and caution remain essential in the days ahead.