Daily weather tracker: Heavy rain alert across Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and several states; know where flash flood risks loom

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected across several parts of India on Tuesday, August 25, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an orange alert for parts of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and yellow alerts for several other states. Authorities have also warned of a heightened risk of flash floods in parts of central India, Uttar Pradesh and the Northeast.

The weather situation is being influenced by a low-pressure area currently lying over the Gangetic West Bengal region and adjoining Jharkhand and northern Odisha. The system is likely to move northwestwards during the next 24 hours, potentially increasing rainfall activity across Jharkhand, Odisha and neighbouring states.

The monsoon trough also remains active and extends across several parts of the country towards the Bay of Bengal. A western disturbance over the upper atmosphere is meanwhile expected to contribute to thunderstorm activity over the hills.

Orange alert for Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh

Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are among the states facing the most intense rainfall threat. The IMD has issued an orange alert, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated areas potentially receiving between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm of rain.

The combination of intense rainfall and saturated ground conditions has raised concerns about sudden flooding. Several districts in Madhya Pradesh, including Sidhi, Satna, Rewa, Singrauli, Jabalpur, Mandla, Sagar and Chhindwara, are being closely monitored for possible flash floods.