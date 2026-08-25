Daily weather tracker: Heavy rain alert across Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and several states; know where flash flood risks loom

Summary
Heavy rain expected across Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, with orange alerts issued and flash flood risks rising in several districts.
Delhi-NCR may receive rain and thunderstorms today, while authorities have issued a yellow alert across the national capital region.
Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana may witness heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and strong winds during the next 24 hours.
Northeast India faces heavy rainfall, with Nagaland districts under flash flood watch amid warnings of intense showers and thunderstorms today.
Farmers and residents are advised to avoid flooded areas, ensure proper drainage, and follow official weather warnings during severe rainfall.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected across several parts of India on Tuesday, August 25, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an orange alert for parts of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and yellow alerts for several other states. Authorities have also warned of a heightened risk of flash floods in parts of central India, Uttar Pradesh and the Northeast.
The weather situation is being influenced by a low-pressure area currently lying over the Gangetic West Bengal region and adjoining Jharkhand and northern Odisha. The system is likely to move northwestwards during the next 24 hours, potentially increasing rainfall activity across Jharkhand, Odisha and neighbouring states.
The monsoon trough also remains active and extends across several parts of the country towards the Bay of Bengal. A western disturbance over the upper atmosphere is meanwhile expected to contribute to thunderstorm activity over the hills.
Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are among the states facing the most intense rainfall threat. The IMD has issued an orange alert, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated areas potentially receiving between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm of rain.
The combination of intense rainfall and saturated ground conditions has raised concerns about sudden flooding. Several districts in Madhya Pradesh, including Sidhi, Satna, Rewa, Singrauli, Jabalpur, Mandla, Sagar and Chhindwara, are being closely monitored for possible flash floods.
Eastern Uttar Pradesh is also under watch, particularly Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, Prayagraj and Jaunpur, where intense downpours could rapidly raise water levels in low-lying areas and local waterways.
Delhi-NCR is also expected to experience unsettled weather on Tuesday. The national capital has been placed under a yellow alert, with light to moderate rain possible during the morning and again later in the day.
Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds may accompany the showers. The minimum temperature is expected to remain around 27 degrees Celsius, while the maximum could reach approximately 36 degrees Celsius.
Delhi received substantial rainfall between Monday and Tuesday morning. Palam recorded around 60 mm of rain over the preceding 24-hour period, bringing relief from the heat but also causing waterlogging in several areas.
Heavy rainfall is also forecast across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. Nagaland faces a particular flash-flood threat, with Tuensang, Kiphire, Kohima, Dimapur and Peren among the districts being monitored.
Cherrapunji in Meghalaya recorded 120 mm of rain during the previous 24 hours, highlighting the intensity of rainfall already affecting parts of the Northeast.
Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, eastern Rajasthan, Haryana and Chandigarh are also expected to receive heavy rainfall and remain under a yellow alert. Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu may experience heavy showers accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds.
Winds of 40 to 50 kmph are possible in parts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal could experience gusty winds of 30 to 40 kmph along with thunderstorms and lightning.
The previous 24 hours brought substantial rainfall to several regions. Babatpur near Varanasi recorded 110 mm, Sultanpur 100 mm and Azamgarh 80 mm. Kozhikode in Kerala and Daltonganj in Jharkhand each received about 70 mm, while Satna in Madhya Pradesh recorded 60 mm and Raipur in Chhattisgarh 50 mm.
Authorities have urged residents to remain cautious during thunderstorms and avoid open areas, trees and electrical poles. Motorists have been advised to exercise extreme caution on waterlogged roads and avoid unnecessary travel during periods of intense rain.
Farmers in vulnerable districts have been advised to ensure proper drainage, protect harvested crops and postpone spraying fertilisers or pesticides until rainfall subsides. Livestock should also be kept away from open fields during thunderstorms and strong winds.
With the low-pressure system moving northwestwards, weather conditions are expected to remain active across several states over the next 24 hours. Residents in vulnerable areas are advised to follow official weather and local administration warnings closely.