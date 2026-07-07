Daily weather tracker: Heavy rain alert across several states as monsoon intensifies; Maharashtra and Gujarat face major disruptions

· Monsoon intensifies across India as IMD issues heavy rainfall alerts, with Maharashtra and Gujarat witnessing severe disruptions due to continuous downpours and flooding.
· Red and orange alerts issued for several states as extremely heavy rainfall threatens normal life, transportation networks, and coastal activities in affected regions.
· Maharashtra and Gujarat face major weather challenges with waterlogging, traffic disruptions, landslide risks, and ongoing rescue and safety measures by authorities.
· Strong winds, thunderstorms, lightning risks, and rough seas prompt warnings for residents, fishermen, and travellers across multiple states during active monsoon conditions.
· Farmers advised to protect crops as widespread rains continue, while citizens urged to follow official advisories and avoid risky travel during extreme weather.
The southwest monsoon has strengthened its grip over the country, leading to widespread rainfall in several regions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for heavy to extremely heavy rain in multiple states during the coming days. Maharashtra and Gujarat have witnessed the most significant impact, with continuous showers causing waterlogging, disrupting normal activities, and affecting road and rail movement. Authorities have advised people to stay alert, take necessary precautions, and follow official guidelines as the active weather system continues to influence large parts of India.
According to the IMD, the southwest monsoon is steadily advancing and is expected to cover additional parts of the north Arabian Sea, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan over the next three days. The progress of the monsoon is likely to bring widespread rainfall to these regions, offering relief from the summer heat while increasing the risk of flooding, waterlogging, and travel disruptions in vulnerable areas.
The weather department said a low-pressure area that originated over north Chhattisgarh has weakened but remains active over eastern Madhya Pradesh and adjoining regions. Although the system is expected to weaken further within the next 24 hours as it moves west-northwestward, it will continue to trigger widespread rainfall across central India.
Continuous heavy rainfall has severely affected normal life in several parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat. Waterlogging has been reported in many urban areas, slowing traffic and causing inconvenience to commuters. Transport services have also suffered due to flooding and poor visibility.
The Mumbai-Pune Expressway witnessed temporary traffic suspension following heavy rain and a landslide. Authorities later restored traffic after clearing debris, but several routes across the region continue to experience delays. Rail services have also been affected in some areas as rainfall continues unabated.
The IMD has issued red and orange alerts for Gujarat, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Vidarbha, and western Madhya Pradesh, where extremely heavy rainfall is expected. Some locations in these regions could receive more than 204.5 mm of rainfall within 24 hours.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, eastern Madhya Pradesh, eastern Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, interior Karnataka, Marathwada, and the Sub-Himalayan regions of West Bengal and Sikkim. These areas may receive between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm of rainfall.
Meanwhile, yellow alerts have been issued for Haryana, Delhi, Punjab, Uttarakhand, western Uttar Pradesh, western Rajasthan, Odisha, Jharkhand, Kerala, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Jammu and Kashmir, where heavy rainfall is expected.
Apart from heavy rain, the weather department has warned of thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds across several states. Karnataka and Telangana are expected to witness winds reaching speeds of 50 to 60 kmph. Similar weather conditions, accompanied by lightning, are likely over Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
The IMD has advised people to avoid open spaces, isolated trees, and electric poles during thunderstorms. Motorists have also been urged to exercise caution while travelling in adverse weather conditions.
The department has further warned that the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal are likely to remain rough over the coming days. Strong winds of up to 70 kmph and high waves are expected in several coastal areas. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea, while those already at sea have been asked to return to the coast at the earliest.
The IMD has urged people living in heavy rainfall zones to avoid unnecessary travel and refrain from crossing waterlogged roads or fast-flowing streams. Residents in hilly regions have been advised to remain alert for possible landslides and to monitor official weather updates regularly.
Farmers have been advised to ensure proper drainage in agricultural fields to prevent waterlogging, protect harvested crops from rain damage, and postpone irrigation, fertilizer application, and pesticide spraying until weather conditions improve. Livestock should be kept in safe shelters with adequate fodder and clean drinking water.
With the monsoon expected to remain active over large parts of the country in the coming days, authorities have emphasized that timely precautions and adherence to official advisories will be crucial in minimizing risks to life and property.