Daily weather tracker: Heavy rain alert across several states as monsoon intensifies; Maharashtra and Gujarat face major disruptions

· Monsoon intensifies across India as IMD issues heavy rainfall alerts, with Maharashtra and Gujarat witnessing severe disruptions due to continuous downpours and flooding.

· Red and orange alerts issued for several states as extremely heavy rainfall threatens normal life, transportation networks, and coastal activities in affected regions.

· Maharashtra and Gujarat face major weather challenges with waterlogging, traffic disruptions, landslide risks, and ongoing rescue and safety measures by authorities.

· Strong winds, thunderstorms, lightning risks, and rough seas prompt warnings for residents, fishermen, and travellers across multiple states during active monsoon conditions.

· Farmers advised to protect crops as widespread rains continue, while citizens urged to follow official advisories and avoid risky travel during extreme weather.

The southwest monsoon has strengthened its grip over the country, leading to widespread rainfall in several regions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for heavy to extremely heavy rain in multiple states during the coming days. Maharashtra and Gujarat have witnessed the most significant impact, with continuous showers causing waterlogging, disrupting normal activities, and affecting road and rail movement. Authorities have advised people to stay alert, take necessary precautions, and follow official guidelines as the active weather system continues to influence large parts of India.

Monsoon advances further across the country

According to the IMD, the southwest monsoon is steadily advancing and is expected to cover additional parts of the north Arabian Sea, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan over the next three days. The progress of the monsoon is likely to bring widespread rainfall to these regions, offering relief from the summer heat while increasing the risk of flooding, waterlogging, and travel disruptions in vulnerable areas.