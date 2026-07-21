Daily weather tracker: Heavy rain alert across several states as monsoon regains strength; landslide risk rises in Himalayan region

IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for several states as the monsoon intensifies, triggering flood and landslide concerns across northern India.

Delhi-NCR receives welcome showers, while Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu & Kashmir battle severe rain, landslides and travel disruptions.

Red alert issued for Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir as authorities suspend pilgrimages and intensify rescue operations amid relentless rainfall.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall expected over the next 48 hours, prompting authorities to urge residents and travellers to remain vigilant.

Rising river levels, blocked roads and widespread waterlogging disrupt normal life as active monsoon conditions persist across multiple Indian states.

The southwest monsoon has regained momentum across the country, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue heavy to very heavy rainfall warnings for several states over the next 48 hours. While widespread showers have brought much-needed relief from heat and humidity in the national capital and adjoining areas, relentless rainfall has disrupted normal life in the Himalayan states, raising the threat of landslides, flash floods and road closures.

Authorities have urged residents and travellers to remain vigilant as adverse weather conditions are expected to persist in many parts of northern, eastern and western India.

Delhi-NCR gets relief from heat

Delhi and the National Capital Region witnessed widespread rainfall on Tuesday morning, bringing a welcome break from the prolonged spell of humid weather. Cloudy skies and intermittent showers lowered temperatures, making outdoor conditions significantly more comfortable.

According to the IMD, light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching 40 to 50 kmph is likely to continue over the next two days. The maximum temperature is expected to remain between 30°C and 32°C, while the minimum temperature is likely to hover between 23°C and 25°C. Weather officials have advised commuters to remain cautious during periods of heavy rain due to the possibility of waterlogging and reduced visibility.

Uttarakhand and Himachal face growing challenges

The situation remains critical in Uttarakhand, where continuous rainfall has triggered landslides and blocked major roads in several districts. Reports indicate that 98 roads have been closed, disrupting connectivity to numerous remote areas. Waterlogging has also affected several towns and villages, complicating relief and transportation efforts.

As a precautionary measure, authorities have temporarily suspended the Char Dham Yatra, citing the increased risk of landslides along pilgrimage routes. Officials stated that the pilgrimage would resume only after weather conditions improve and the routes are declared safe.